Where does Arkansas football land in final transfer portal rankings of 2023?
The windows are closed. At this point of the year, just about every FBS team in college football has its roster in place for the fall season.
As summertime arrives, with it come the freshmen who finished their high-school days and the transfer who landed out of the portal in the final weeks. They may have missed spring drills, but dozens will have great effects on their new teams.
With that, 247Sports released its final transfer-portal rankings update Wednesday and no one should be surprised who was on top. Colorado, with its 50 incoming players from other schools, is a clear No. 1.
But after that, things become curious. The portal gives, but it also takes. Some teams are going to build entire rosters around it, while some are going to pick-and-choose.
Let’s take a look at how 247Sports placed the top 12.
1. Colorado
Last year: 1-11, 1-8 in Pac-12
Incoming transfers: 50
Number of four stars or better: 6 (1 five-star)
2. LSU
Last year: 10-4, 6-2 in SEC
Incoming transfers: 14
Number of four stars or better 9 (1 five-star)
3. Auburn
Last year: 5-7, 2-6 in SEC
Incoming transfers: 21
Number of four stars or better: 11
4. USC
Last year: 11-3, 8-1 in Pac-12
Incoming transfers: 15
Number of four stars or better: 9
5. Florida State
Last year: 10-3, 5-3 in ACC
Incoming transfers: 10
Number of four stars or better: 8
6. Miami (FL)
Last year: 5-7, 3-5 in ACC
Incoming transfers: 14
Number of four stars or better: 6
7. Ole Miss
Last year: 8-5, 4-4 in SEC
Incoming transfers: 23
Number of four stars or better: 7
8. Oregon
Last year: 10-3, 7-2 in Pac-12
Incoming transfers: 15
Number of four stars or better: 7
9. Oklahoma
Last year: 6-7, 3-6 in Big 12
Incoming transfers: 15
Number of four stars or better: 7
10. Louisville
Last year: 8-5, 4-4 in ACC
Incoming transfers: 25
Number of four stars or better: 4
11. Arkansas
Last year: 7-6, 4-3 in SEC
Incoming transfers: 18
Number of four stars or better: 5
12. Southern Methodist
Last year: 7-6, 5-3 in AAC
Incoming transfers: 26
Number of four stars or better: 2