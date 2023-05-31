Where does Arkansas football land in final transfer portal rankings of 2023?

The windows are closed. At this point of the year, just about every FBS team in college football has its roster in place for the fall season.

As summertime arrives, with it come the freshmen who finished their high-school days and the transfer who landed out of the portal in the final weeks. They may have missed spring drills, but dozens will have great effects on their new teams.

With that, 247Sports released its final transfer-portal rankings update Wednesday and no one should be surprised who was on top. Colorado, with its 50 incoming players from other schools, is a clear No. 1.

But after that, things become curious. The portal gives, but it also takes. Some teams are going to build entire rosters around it, while some are going to pick-and-choose.

Let’s take a look at how 247Sports placed the top 12.

1. Colorado

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 1-11, 1-8 in Pac-12

Incoming transfers: 50

Number of four stars or better: 6 (1 five-star)

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 10-4, 6-2 in SEC

Incoming transfers: 14

Number of four stars or better 9 (1 five-star)

3. Auburn

Last year: 5-7, 2-6 in SEC

Incoming transfers: 21

Number of four stars or better: 11

4. USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to players at the conclusion of the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 11-3, 8-1 in Pac-12

Incoming transfers: 15

Number of four stars or better: 9

5. Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell pats a player on the back after a play. Seminole fans watched as the Florida State football team hosted the FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Fsu Spring Game708

Last year: 10-3, 5-3 in ACC

Incoming transfers: 10

Number of four stars or better: 8

6. Miami (FL)

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 5-7, 3-5 in ACC

Incoming transfers: 14

Number of four stars or better: 6

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 8-5, 4-4 in SEC

Incoming transfers: 23

Number of four stars or better: 7

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

Football Oregon Football Spring Game

Last year: 10-3, 7-2 in Pac-12

Incoming transfers: 15

Number of four stars or better: 7

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables talks during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Last year: 6-7, 3-6 in Big 12

Incoming transfers: 15

Number of four stars or better: 7

Last year: 8-5, 4-4 in ACC

Incoming transfers: 25

Number of four stars or better: 4

11. Arkansas

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman discusses a call with an official during the second overtime against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 55-53. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 7-6, 4-3 in SEC

Incoming transfers: 18

Number of four stars or better: 5

12. Southern Methodist

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 7-6, 5-3 in AAC

Incoming transfers: 26

Number of four stars or better: 2

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire