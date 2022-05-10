Where does Arkansas fall in USA Today Sports’ re-rank?
Now that spring practice is behind us and we begin to move towards summer training, USA Today Sports has re-ranked all 131 teams in College Football.
As usual, the Southeastern Conference has plenty of representation in the top-25. Alabama is the front runner to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, with Georgia also considered to be a contender.
Where does the rest of the SEC rank in the adjustment? Here’s a look at the conference, from lowest to highest:
118. Vanderbilt
Oct 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) throws the ball as Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) pressures during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
68. South Carolina
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) defensive back Tony Grimes (20) defend in the second quarter during the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
65. Missouri
Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
61. Auburn
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021.
Bigsby01
55. Florida
Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (86) reacts on the bench during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
46. Mississippi State
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Texas Tech in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
37. LSU
Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
34. Tennessee
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) celebrates a touchdown at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Kns Tennessee Purdue
31. Ole Miss
Sep 11, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrate after a touchdown against the Austin Peay Governors during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
24. Arkansas
Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) pitches the ball against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
21. Kentucky
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 025 Jpg
8. Texas A&M
Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
3. Georgia
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with fans during the the national championship parade and celebration in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
News Joshua L Jones
1. Alabama
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
1
1