Where does Arkansas fall in USA Today Sports’ re-rank?

Now that spring practice is behind us and we begin to move towards summer training, USA Today Sports has re-ranked all 131 teams in College Football.

As usual, the Southeastern Conference has plenty of representation in the top-25. Alabama is the front runner to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, with Georgia also considered to be a contender.

Where does the rest of the SEC rank in the adjustment? Here’s a look at the conference, from lowest to highest:

118. Vanderbilt

Oct 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) throws the ball as Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) pressures during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

68. South Carolina

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) defensive back Tony Grimes (20) defend in the second quarter during the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

65. Missouri

Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

61. Auburn

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021.

55. Florida

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (86) reacts on the bench during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

46. Mississippi State

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Texas Tech in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

37. LSU

Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

34. Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) celebrates a touchdown at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

31. Ole Miss

Sep 11, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrate after a touchdown against the Austin Peay Governors during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

24. Arkansas

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) pitches the ball against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

21. Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

8. Texas A&M

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

3. Georgia

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with fans during the the national championship parade and celebration in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

1. Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

1