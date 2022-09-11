Where does Albert Pujols fall among MLB’s all-time home run leaders? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

First baseman Albert Pujols is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 42-year-old is tied for fourth on the career homer list in MLB history, and has 18 homers and 48 RBIs in what he has said is his last season.

“I’ve been putting some good swings all year long,” Pujols said after a Cardinals win on Aug. 14. “Sometimes, you’re going to get breaks. Sometimes you are not.”

With more than a month left in the season, Pujols has some time to make it into the 700-home run club. Here’s everything you need to know about some of the MLB’s greatest home run hitters:

* Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference

How many career home runs does Albert Pujols have?

Albert Pujols has 697 home runs to date.

Pujols has the most home runs of all active players in the MLB and ranks fourth all-time.

How many home runs does Albert Pujols have this season?

Through Sept. 11, Albert Pujols has hit 18 home runs in the 2022 MLB season.

Which active MLB players have the most home runs in history?

Here is a list of active players who have the most home runs in MLB history:

1. Albert Pujols, 697

2. Miguel Cabrera, 506

3. Nelson Cruz, 459

4. Giancarlo Stanton, 372

5. Mike Trout, 344

6. Joey Votto, 342

7. Robinson Cano, 335

8. Evan Longoria, 329

9. Justin Upton, 325

10. Paul Goldschmidt, 315

Which inactive MLB players have the most home runs in history?

Here is a list of inactive players who have the most home runs in MLB history:

1. Bonds, 762

2. Henry Aaron, 755

3. Babe Ruth, 714

4. Alex Rodriguez, 696

5. Willie Mays, 669

6. Ken Griffey, 630

7. Jim Thome, 612

8. Sammy Sosa, 609

9. Frank Robinson, 586

10. Mark McGwire, 583

Who holds the record for most home runs in an MLB season?

Babe Ruth set the single-season home run record four times at 29 (1919), 54 (1920), 59 (1921), and 60 (1927).

In 1961, Roger Maris hit 61 home runs although it was later cited that the accomplishment was recorded during a long season of 162 games instead of 154, according to the book “Still a Legend: The Story of Roger Maris.”

In 1998, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire each broke that record with McGwire hitting 70 home runs in the season.

In the 2001 season, Barry Bonds set the current single-season record of 73 home runs.