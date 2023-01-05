Where does Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win rank among every Bowl Game played in 2022?

Alabama finished the 2022 season with a record of 12-2, capping off what some fans would call a disappointing year in a major bowl game where the Crimson Tide dominated its opponent, a conference champion, by 25 points.

The 45-20 win over Kansas State was somewhat of a sarcastic nod to the College Football Playoff for just leaving the Tide out of the top four.

However, it was also an opportunity for some of this program’s most impactful players to showcase their talents one last time at the collegiate level before declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

Though it was a decent time for Alabama fans, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked it No. 37 of 41 total bowl games.

“The good news is Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. played in the game, and nothing disastrous happened to either of them. The bad news is the game might’ve been much more entertaining had they sat out,” writes Fornelli. “The Wildcats got off to a hot start, taking a 10-0 lead in the first half, but Alabama then scored five touchdowns before the Wildcats scored again. Young reminded us why he won the Heisman in 2021 as he helped put this game out of reach while throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. ”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 offseason gets underway.

List

Breaking down Alabama football individual stats from the 2022-2023 season

List

8 Alabama players land inside the top 100 of latest 2023 NFL draft big board

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire