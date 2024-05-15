Where does Alabama rank in the post-spring college football power rankings?

The 2024 season will be an interesting one for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as it will be the first time in nearly two decades that legendary head coach Nick Saban will not be roaming the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Instead, it will be head coach Kalen DeBoer. That change, along with the SEC adding two new programs and the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams makes for this upcoming season to be one of mass change.

How will all of this impact the Crimson Tide’s ability to compete? Well, some pundits argue that it won’t knock them out of national title contention.

Patrick Conn and Tyler Nettuno of College Sports Wire‘s “College 12-pack” put together a post-spring practice top-25 power rankings. Alabama ranked No. 5 on the list.

“The Alabama Crimson Tide is going to have a West Coast flare in 2024 with four former Washington Huskies joining the team as they followed head coach Kalen DeBoer from Seattle. Jalen Milroe returns as the signal caller with plenty of talent around him. But how does this Tide squad look in the post-Nick Saban era?”

There are plenty of reasons to be excited for the 2024 Crimson Tide season, with “West Coast flare” being one of them. However, many fans are worried about DeBoer’s ability to maintain the high-level of success left behind by Saban. After all, in his last season before retiring, Saban led his team all the way to a conference championship title, the College Football Playoffs, and an overtime-loss in the Rose Bowl against the No. 1 team and the eventual national champion.

