Where does Alabama rank in ESPN’s latest CFB power rankings?

Alabama football earned an impressive win at home over then-ranked No. 15 Ole Miss and will now hit the road to take on Mississippi State in Week 5. While making the College Football Playoff may seem like a reach for the Crimson Tide, they are still alive in the race.

ESPN’s latest college football power rankings have the Tide ranked No. 1 in the nation, and it appears as if the program is poised to keep rising.

“It wasn’t a pretty win by any means,” writes Alex Scarborough. “The Crimson Tide offense remains a work in progress, with Jalen Milroe still struggling to make good decisions in the passing game and the line allowing too much pressure. But the defense deserves credit for holding the usually potent Rebs offense to just 10 points. The pass rush, which struggled through the first three games of the season, showed up in a big way, pestering Jaxson Dart all afternoon with six hurries and two sacks. And the secondary held up its end, including a nice interception by Terrion Arnold. Whether a good defense is enough to get back into the SEC championship hunt remains to be seen, but we’ll find out more next week at Mississippi State.”

Alabama has tons of quality talent on the roster and the team now seems to be coming together. Kevin Steele’s defense is playing fast and hard, as advertised, but Tommy Rees and the offense still have a lot of work to do.

