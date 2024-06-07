Where does Alabama’s offensive line rank in college football according to PFF?

We all know that if you want to compete for a championship at any level of football, you better be sound up front along the offensive line. Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program saw that up close and personal during the dominant run by Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

It’s only logical that one question that Crimson Tide fans have had this offseason as Kalen DeBoer prepares Alabama for his first season as the head coach is whether or not the offensive line will continue to be a strength of the program.

According to Max Chadwick of PFF College, Alabama may just have the best offensive line in the country this fall.

Top 10 Offensive Lines in College Football💪 (Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/UpoeMdtxQe — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 6, 2024

Chadwick points to the presence of Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, and Jaeden Roberts in the interior of the line as the strength of the group.

The Crimson Tide takes the top spot because they have one of the most loaded interior offensive lines in recent memory.

The growth of Kadyn Proctor at left tackle throughout the 2023 season should also give Tide fans hope.

They also return sophomore left tackle Kadyn Proctor, who transferred from Alabama to Iowa and back to Alabama, all in a span of three months. The former top-10 recruit’s freshman season was a roller coaster, as he earned a 76.3 PFF grade in the final seven games after posting a 54.5 mark in the first seven.

There is no denying the fact that Proctor, Booker, Brailsford, and Roberts make up a fantastic group, but there are still question marks at right tackle entering the 2024 season with Elijah Pritchett and Wilkin Formby competing for the final spot.

If Alabama can just have adequate production at right tackle, there is no reason this group couldn’t be among the best in the country this season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire