Where does Alabama land in the college football rankings of the future?

Fans and experts all across the country are interested to see how the Alabama Crimson Tide performs in 2024, as it will be the first season in nearly two decades that legendary head coach Nick Saban won’t be roaming the sidelines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

New head coach Kalen DeBoer has established himself as a top-tier coach in college football after finding success at the helm of the Washington Huskies program.

The college football rankings of the future (subscription required), done by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg have Alabama inside the top five, which should not come as a surprise.

Sure, the Crimson Tide will now have to navigate every season without Saban, but the foundation he left behind that will be manned by DeBoer is as solid as they come. Tuscaloosa will likely remain one of the focal points for the sport and Rittenberg makes it clear that only sliding from No. 2 to No. 4 in the future rankings is the best-case scenario for Alabama.

“Alabama certainly could have slid more following Saban’s departure, and it would be lower in a one-year projection,” writes Rittenberg. “But Kalen DeBoer has quickly established himself as a nationally elite coach and would have been on the wish list for every program of Alabama’s caliber. He could endure a few bumps this fall but will have the Tide competing for the CFP and the national title in most seasons.”

Competing for national championships has become the standard for Crimson Tide fans, and Rittenberg believes that the Alabama football program will still be capable of doing that under new leadership.

Ahead of Alabama in the rankings are only a few teams, all of which are consistent title contenders with foreseeable success in future seasons. At No. 1 overall is the Georgia Bulldogs, No. 2 is the Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 is the Texas Longhorns

The 2024 season is full of unknowns for Alabama fans, which is why they cannot wait for the team to take the Feld on Aug. 31 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to get the 2024 college football season started.

