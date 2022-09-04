Where does Alabama football running game stand? What we learned in Week 1

When evaluating anything from a game like Saturday’s between Alabama football and Utah State, an asterisk is needed.

First, it’s just one game. That’s a small sample size that doesn’t show a full body of work, particularly because it was a matchup that allowed the Crimson Tide to get reserves into the game.

Second, it was an opponent who was nowhere near Alabama's level. That showed as Crimson Tide dominated Utah State 55-0. James Burnip didn’t have to punt until the second half, and the defense only gave up four first downs all game. That’s one first down a quarter. It’s clear that the Aggies were completely outmatched on every level.

Still, Saturday provided a chance to see new players and players in bigger roles for the first time. So, it’s not a complete waste of time to see what position groups with new faces could do.

The passing game was a pleasant surprise. The overall new group of receivers meshed well with Young in their first game action. He threw five touchdowns in the first half alone. Jermaine Burton and Traeshon Holden each caught two touchdowns.

As far as the Crimson Tide’s running game goes, there were certainly good moments. But that’s one area that left something to be desired from Nick Saban.

“I look at how we ran the ball more as, OK, we had an explosive run," Saban said. "Jahmyr Gibbs. Bryce had an explosive run on a scramble. But what was the down in and down out consistency in terms of how we were successful at gaining three, four, five yards a crack? That wasn’t what it needed to be. So that’s something that we need to improve on.”

Of course, trying to find areas that need improvement in a game that Alabama won 55-0 might seem like nitpicking. Perhaps it is. Still, it's worth following moving forward.

The lead running back from 2021, Brian Robinson Jr., went to the NFL. The Washington Commanders selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. So, Alabama brought in Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs to lead a deep running back room.

Quarterback Bryce Young actually might have been Alabama’s most impressive rusher Saturday as he ran for 100 yards on five carries. His longest rush was 63 yards.

Take Young's stats out of Alabama’s rushing totals, and this is what the stat-line looks like: 27 carries, 178 yards and no touchdowns. That’s an average of 6.59 yards per carry.

Take Gibbs’ 58-yard run out, and Alabama’s running backs finished with 4.62 yards per carry. That’s still a solid number.

What Saban was probably talking about was moments like Alabama’s five first quarter runs against the Aggies. Those runs went as follows: three yards, zero yards, one yard, 10 yards, zero yards.

It was slightly surprising considering it seemed like Utah State would be vulnerable on the ground. In Week 0, UConn rushed for 245 yards and an average of 6.3 yards per carry.

The Crimson Tide’s running game wasn’t bad. It just probably could have been better on a consistent basis.

Those highlight-reel runs like Gibbs had when he scampered 58 yards are certainly helpful, but as Saban said, it’s what Alabama can do in the ground game on a consistent basis through the entire game that will determine whether it can be a strength.

The progress of the running game as the offensive line continues building continuity will be something to follow in the weeks moving forward.

A tough road matchup with No. 18 Texas will provide more data points to better evaluate this group of running backs.

