Where does the Aggies’ 2024 recruiting class rank in the SEC and nationally?

As the Early Signing Day period comes to a close for 2023, it’s time to see where Texas A&M‘s 2024 class ranks among Southeastern Conference rivals and nationally.

After having the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, Mike Elko has set the bar high for his first haul of prospects as Aggies head coach. Texas A&M ranks in the top 20 nationally according to the three most prominent college sports media and data companies.

The highest nationwide ranking comes from On3 Sports, which has the Aggies slotted at No. 12 in the country. 247Sports has Texas A&M at No. 17 and Rivals ranks the Aggies at No. 19 nationally. Among SEC foes, On3 and Rivals have Texas A&M ranked No. 7 while 247 slotted the Aggies at No. 9.

Texas A&M has signed 16 total recruits, most of which are four-star prospects. The list of signees includes Papa Ahfua, Ernest Campbell, Myles Davis, Dealyn Evans, Ashton Funk, Blake Ivy, Kendall Jackson, Tristan Jernigan, Eric Karner, Jordan Lockhart, Miles O’Neill, Jordan Pride, Izaiah Williams and Solomon Williams.

