Where does Aaron Rodgers rank among Packers’ all-time passing records?

An uncertain future with the franchise might prevent Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from topping the team’s record books in all the major passing statistical categories.

Brett Favre, the Hall of Fame quarterback, leads most of the volume stats, but Rodgers isn’t far behind. And Rodgers is the overwhelming winner in all the efficiency stats.

Here’s where Rodgers ranks in the Packers record books entering 2021:

Completions: 2nd

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws for a gain against the Carolina Panthers during their football game Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

1. Brett Favre: 5,377 2. Aaron Rodgers: 4,285 3. Bart Starr: 1,808 4. Lynn Dickey: 1,592 5. Don Majkowski: 889 How far from first: 1,093

Attempts: 2nd

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

1. Brett Favre: 8,754 2. Aaron Rodgers: 6,587 3. Bart Starr: 3,149 4. Lynn Dickey: 2,831 5. Tobin Rote: 1,854 How far from first: 2,168

Passing yards: 2nd

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

1. Brett Favre: 61,655 2. Aaron Rodgers: 51,245 3. Bart Starr: 24,718 4. Lynn Dickey: 21,369 5. Tobin Rote: 11,535 How far from first: 10,411

Passing touchdowns: 2nd

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

1. Brett Favre: 442 2. Aaron Rodgers: 412 3. Bart Starr: 152 4. Lynn Dickey: 133 5. Tobin Rote: 89 How far from first: 31

Interceptions: 6th

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

1. Brett Favre: 286 2. Lynn Dickey: 151 3. Bart Starr: 138 4. Tobin Rote: 119 5. Arnie Herber: 90 6. Aaron Rodgers: 89 How far from first: 198

Passer rating: 1st

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

1. Aaron Rodgers: 103.9 2. Matt Flynn: 86.3 3. Brett Favre: 85.8 4. Bart Starr: 80.5 5. Lynn Dickey: 73.8

Wins as starting QB: 2nd

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

1. Brett Favre: 160 2. Aaron Rodgers: 126 3. Bart Starr: 94 4. Lynn Dickey: 43 5. Tobin Rote: 26 How far from first: 35

Completion percentage: 1st

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

1. Aaron Rodgers: 65.1 2. Brett Favre: 61.4 3. Bart Starr: 57.4 4. Lynn Dickey: 56.2 5. Don Majkowski: 55.3

Times sacked: 1st

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

1. Aaron Rodgers: 468 2. Brett Favre: 438 3. Lynn Dickey: 268 4. Don Majkowski: 159 5. Bart Starr: 122

Yards per attempt: 2nd

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

1. Bart Starr: 7.85 2. Aaron Rodgers: 7.78 3. Lynn Dickey: 7.55 4. Brett Favre: 7.04 5. Don Majkowski: 6.76

Touchdown to interception ratio: 1st

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

1. Aaron Rodgers: 4.63 2. Brett Favre: 1.55 3. Bart Starr: 1.10 4. Don Majkowski: 1.00 5. Lynn Dickey: 0.88

Passing touchdown percentage: 1st

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

1. Aaron Rodgers: 6.25 2. Brett Favre: 5.05 3. Bart Starr: 4.83 4. Tobin Rote: 4.80 5. Lynn Dickey: 4.70

Passing interception percentage: 1st

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

1. Aaron Rodgers: 1.35 2. Brett Favre: 3.27 3. Don Majkowski: 3.48 4. Bart Starr: 4.38 5. Lynn Dickey: 5.33

