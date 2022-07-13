Where does 247sports rank KJ Jefferson among the SEC’s best quarterbacks?

The hype surrounding KJ Jefferson continues to grow as the days inch closer to kickoff.

The second-year quarterback completed 67% of his passes last season and threw for 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He was also a threat running the football as well, as he was second on the team with 664 yards on the ground.

What makes him so special? Brad Crawford of 247sports recently ranked every SEC quarterback ahead of the 2022 season, where he says that Jefferson is everything you could ever want in a quarterback:

Here’s a player with impressive size who does everything you want out of the quarterback spot. Few players enhanced their athletic development as much as K.J. Jefferson last season, going from hopeful impact starter to team MVP and one of the SEC’s best by season’s end. Jefferson’s not as tall as Cam Newton at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, but plays a similar, rugged style that is the perfect fit for the Razorbacks’ attack under Kendal Briles. Need him to get tough yardage on third-and-manageable? He can do that. Need him to pull it and fire one to the second level with precision? Jefferson checks that box. It’s the physical nature at which he plays along with leadership qualities that makes Jefferson a potential SEC MVP candidate in 2022.

Jefferson’s style of play has him ranked near the top of the SEC quarterback rankings. But, where? Here’s where Jefferson, along with the 13 other quarterbacks of the SEC, are ranked according to 247sports:

14. Ken Seals, Vanderbilt

George Walker IV / Tenneseean.com

13. Brady Cook, Missouri

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

12. Zach Calzada, Auburn

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

11. Myles Brennan, LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

10. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

9. Max Johnson, Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

8. Stetson Bennett, Georgia

OnlineAthens/ Joshua L Jones

7. Anthony Richardson, Florida

James Gilbert/Getty Images

6. Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Story continues

AP Photo/Sam Craft

5. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

4. Will Levis, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

3. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

2. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

1

1