Where does the 2008 OU offense rank among the best since 2000?

The 2008 Oklahoma squad dropped two games, but ignoring this offense would be foolish considering it set a then-FBS record with 716 points for the season.

Led by Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford, the Sooners put up 60-plus points in five straight games. They steamrolled second-ranked Texas Tech 65-21, rolled No. 11 Oklahoma State 61-41 and crushed No. 19 Missouri 62-21 for the Big 12 championship.

Bradford posted 4,720 yards and 50 touchdowns, and OU averaged a nation-leading 51.1 points. Chris Brown and DeMarco Murray both ran for 1,000-plus yards, and five receivers tallied at least 500 yards with Juaquin Iglesias (1,150) leading the way. – Miller