Where doe the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class rank after a strong start to July?

Remember when people were concerned about Oklahoma’s team recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle? At the end of June, we encouraged folks to relax about where the Sooners stood, stating that a big July was on the way. And here we are just 11 days into the month, and the Sooners have made huge leaps in the team recruiting rankings.

The Oklahoma Sooners have added 10 commitments since the first of June, seven of which came since June 27.

Over the last week, Oklahoma added four-star top 100 recruits Jaquaize Pettaway, Cayden Green, and Adepoju Adebawore. That and the addition of Logan Howland helped move the Oklahoma Sooners up the team recruiting rankings nearly 30 spots in the first part of July.

Not long ago, Oklahoma was sitting behind Baylor and Texas Tech in the team recruiting rankings. After the big recruiting wins of the last week, Oklahoma’s moved in front of the Bears and the Red Raiders, according to 247Sports and On3. They’re still behind Baylor and Texas Tech, according to Rivals and ESPN, but the Sooners have eight fewer commitments than the Bears and nine fewer than the Red Raiders at this point.

By the sound of things, the Oklahoma Sooners have more commitments on the way in the month of July, but as things stand today, here’s where Oklahoma ranks in the eyes of the four major recruiting services.

247Sports: No. 11 Overall, No. 2 Big 12

Top Offensive Commit: [autotag]Jackson Arnold[/autotag], QB (Five-Star)

Top Defensive Commit: [autotag]Adepoju Adebawore[/autotag], EDGE (Four-Star)

On3: No. 13 Overall, No. 2 Big 12

Top Offensive Commit: Jackson Arnold, QB (Four-Star)

Top Defensive Commit: Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE (Four-Star)

Rivals: No. 15 Overall, No. 4 Big 12

Top Offensive Commit: Jackson Arnold, QB and Cayden Green, OT (Tied)

Top Defensive Commit: Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE

ESPN: No. 18 Overall, No. 2 Big 12

Top Offensive Commit: Jaquaize Pettaway, WR (Four-Star)

Top Defensive Commit: Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE (Four-Star)

Average Rank: 14.25 Overall, 3.5 Big 12

Things are looking up for the Oklahoma Sooners as the month of July has proven fruitful for Brent Venables and his staff. And there are still decisions to be made by highly rated prospects that the Sooners are in good standing with like [autotag]Daylan Smothers[/autotag], [autotag]Derrick LeBlanc[/autotag], [autotag]Anthony Evans[/autotag], [autotag]Payton Kirkland[/autotag], [autotag]Jasiah Wagoner[/autotag], and a many more that could move the Oklahoma Sooners into the top 10 of the 2023 [autotag]recruiting cycle[/autotag].

