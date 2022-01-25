Where do we draft Davante Adams if Aaron Rodgers leaves in 2022?

"Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams" is one of the sweetest phrases in football.

Such is also the case in fantasy football, as Davante Adams has been one of, if not THE, best receiver to draft in recent years. And even Rodgers, who doesn't possess the elite rushing floor as some of the other top fantasy quarterbacks, is still one of the best in the game; in fact, Rodgers finished as the sixth-highest scoring QB in fantasy this season with just 101 rushing yards and less than 4,500 passing yards.

With all that said, however, 2022 could be the year we finally stop hearing "Rodgers to Adams."

I shudder at the thought, but it's a reality we could face. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss the fallout of that reality for Adams in the video above.

Matt expects that, if Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers then the team will likely place the franchise tag on Adams, a 2022 free agent. If Rodgers leaves, however, anything goes, especially the worst-case scenario: Adams staying in Green Bay even with Rodgers gone, or Adams going to a rebuilding team with an unsure quarterback situation.

If this worst scenario comes true, where do fantasy managers draft Adams — who, right now with Rodgers still in GB, would be a top-three fantasy WR pick — in 2022?

Davante Adams' fate rests with his quarterback situation in 2022. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

For Scott, drafting a wide receiver in the first round can only be done if a specific box is checked: If the wide receiver's corresponding quarterback is a good, stable player. If Adams stays but Rodgers leaves Green Bay, Scott wouldn’t draft Adams since he doesn’t know if Jordan Love can be the guy for the Pack.

Matt thinks Adams would drop down to the WR7-8 range in that scenario. We just don't know if Love can keep the Packers offense afloat as the starter, no matter how individually talented Davante Adams is.

