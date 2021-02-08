Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Bucs go from here?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to discuss the aftermath of Super Bowl LV in the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

First up, the guys look back at Sunday’s blowout victory by Tampa Bay and how the Bucs defense made Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense look mortal.

Then, where do the Chiefs and Bucs go from here? While KC will likely bring back most of their core, Tampa Bay has a lot of tough decisions to make in free agency. Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Shaq Barrett, and Brady-BFF Antonio Brown are all free agents heading into the offseason. Will Tampa Bay have the opportunity to run it back?

Follow Andy: @andybehrens

Follow Matt: @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott: @scott_pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

