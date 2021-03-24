Where do the Giants, Steelers and Patriots go from here?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski is joined by Joe Dolan, co-owner of FantasyPoints.com — and one of the most accurate rankers on FantasyPros — to break down all the latest news from free agency and much more on this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

With the Kenny Golladay addition to the Giants, Scott and Joe discuss the team's fantasy prospects. They also discuss Bill Belichick letting it rain this offseason with all the additions to the Patriots (Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, and Nelson Agholor will all be in Patriot navy). With all these editions, can Cam Newton be trusted again?

The Cardinals added A.J. Green, but should fantasy managers even give him a chance?

Finally, Scott and Joe discuss some tips when ranking.

