Where DJ Moore ranks among wide receivers in Madden 24

The Bears’ biggest offseason acquisition was wide receiver DJ Moore, who was traded to Chicago as part of a package for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Moore gives quarterback Justin Fields the No. 1 wideout he’s been lacking, which has helped other young quarterbacks take a massive step in their development. Moore was the talk of the offseason program, as his playmaking ability and chemistry with Fields was evident.

EA Sports has started releasing Madden 24 ratings, continuing with wide receivers. While Moore didn’t land among the top 10, he received a respectable rating of 86. That’s tied for 21st with San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin.

Moore is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. The fact that he’s eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in three of five seasons — and had no less than 788 yards — without a talented quarterback says it all. Moore should provide an immediate upgrade for the downfield passing game.

Elsewhere, Darnell Mooney was the second-highest rated Bears wideout with an 81 with Chase Claypool landing a 76 rating. Rookie Tyler Scott secured a 71 rating.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire