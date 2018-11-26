Where did it go wrong for Nick Schmaltz and Blackhawks? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Blackhawks had big plans for Nick Schmaltz. He was supposed to be part of the core going forward.



Set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, there was never any doubt that the Blackhawks would be able to fit him into their long-term plans. They were prepared for it by clearing space this past summer to make room for his next contract along with Alex DeBrincat.



"I guess I want to make it clear our No. 1 priority as we move forward is to make sure we can keep these young players - DeBrincat and Schmaltz and [Vinnie] Hinostroza and some other young players that are going to maybe join our team over the next year or two," Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said on April 9, 2018. "That's the direction that we're headed, and we want those guys to be Blackhawks and to take a bigger role."



Coming off a sophomore campaign in which he accumulated 21 goals and 52 points, Schmaltz was destined to elevate his game this season and perhaps hit the 60-point mark to earn a big payday. But a lot can change in a year.



Schmaltz recorded four points - all assists - in the first three games of the season, then found himself bouncing around all three forward positions, was a healthy scratch at one point and has scored only two goals in 23 games. The Blackhawks were forced to reevaluate whether they wanted to commit to him long-term and made the decision to cut ties with the 22-year-old forward in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes that saw winger Brendan Perlini and center Dylan Strome coming to Chicago.



"I don't know if anything changed," Bowman said of Schmaltz. "I think that's maybe a misconception. It's not that we were unhappy with Nick. You just got to always be reassessing your team. I think if you just make declarations or proclamations that this guy is this guy and you never waver from that, you paint yourself into the corner.



"Things change over time. Players change, your team changes, the needs of an organization change; you have to be open-minded to improving your team. So it wasn't anything really about Nick that we're disappointed in. That's not the case at all. He's a really good player, but in order to get two players, you have to give up a good player. You're not going to get guys like that by giving a second-level player. Nick has a bright future and we certainly wish him well. It was really nothing to do with him, but what we're trying to accomplish."



Schmaltz said he was "shocked" to find out about the trade, but is excited about the opportunity of going to an Arizona team where he's familiar with a handful of players, including close friend Hinostroza. He felt he was getting close to breaking through offensively, but admitted he's still working on trying to develop a shoot-first mentality which would help open up more passing lanes.



"Obviously, production is not where I want it to be," Schmaltz said on a conference call. "A lot of the games I've been generating a lot of offense and creating a lot of chances. Getting some pretty good looks with my shot. Hopefully, things start clicking here and maybe this fresh start will help give me an energy boost. Pucks will start falling in for me. Stick with it, work hard every day and I think things will turn around."



The Blackhawks have focused heavily on replenishing their blue line through the draft, with Nicolas Beaudin, Adam Boqvist, Henri Jokiharju and Ian Mitchell. Now they're trying to do the same with their forwards.



Coyotes GM John Chayka said he had inquired about Schmaltz in the past but the Blackhawks labeled him an "untouchable." At some point he became available and the Blackhawks felt they were ready to move on from him to get two players with high potential, hoping a change of scenery could benefit all three players involved in the trade.



"We are trying to build our base up front," Bowman said. "Looking at our prospect pipeline, we've got some really talented defensemen that are right on the brink of being here. On the forward side, we're looking for guys that are able to jump in where we're at right now. ... When you put it together, we got two NHL players on our team for one. You have to give to get. We're not going to get two players like that by not trading away a really good player. It's not easy to do that.



"Nick had a great season last year. He's been playing better lately. It wasn't so much that we're disappointed at all in Nick's performance. I think he's going to be a very good player in the league. But for us to get two guys that we think are going to be very good players, you sort of have to give to get. And that's how it eventually came to be."

















































