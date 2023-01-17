Where did Wisconsin land in 247Sports’ 2023 transfer rankings?

As the Badgers continue to reel in valuable transfers from other schools, 247Sports.com has the team within the top 20 of their 2023 transfer football team rankings in the country!

The arrival of Luke Fickell, Phil Longo, and the rest of Wisconsin’s staff added a jolt to the Badger recruiting efforts. It’s led to a complete overhaul of the quarterback room, the highest-ranked wide receiver commit in modern Badger history, and some defensive reinforcements as Wisconsin looks to rebuild their roster.

Based on the 247Sports points system, Wisconsin lands in the top ten. Here’s how the rest of the top 20 shakes out:

TCU: 44.89 Points

Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Miami: 46.27 Points

Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Cam’Ron Harris (23) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Washington: 47.72 Points

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies safety Alex Cook (5) tackles Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) following a reception during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State: 48.00 Points

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina: 48.12 Points

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky: 49.37 Points

UK CB Kelvin Joseph and DB Cedric Dort Jr. celebrate a defensive touchdown during the University of Kentucky football game against Mississippi State at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Oklahoma State: 49.50 Points

Nov 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas: 53.04 Points

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of an Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet as the Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State: 54.93 Points

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman B.J. Green II (35) hits Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) as he throws the ball at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Oregon: 56.80 Points

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: 57.60 Points

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates an interception with Danny Stutsman (28) and Jeffery Johnson (77) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Michigan: 58.74 Points

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin: 59.93 Points

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA: 63.15 Points

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs for 17 yards and a first down against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

SMU: 64.97 Points

SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV (7) tries to go over an ACU defender during Saturday’s game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Sept. 4, 2021. The Mustangs won 56-9.

LSU: 67.26 Points

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

USC: 71.71 Points

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado: 72.16 Points

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn: 72.58 Points

Auburn Tigers edge Dylan Brooks (39) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Sean Jackson (44) during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Florida State: 74.46 Points

Nov 19, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State University tight end Markeston Douglas (85) catches a one-handed touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire