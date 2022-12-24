Where did the top quarterbacks sign in the 2023 recruiting class?

From the high school level to the NFL, quarterback play has become the greatest contributor to winning in the game of football. Teams can certainly win without great quarterback play, but they’ve got to have an elite defense and running game to do so.

So when a team lands one of the top quarterbacks in a recruiting class, it’s a big deal.

The Oklahoma Sooners have had their fair share of great quarterbacks over the last 20 years, winning four Heisman trophies and earning trips to New York as a finalist as well.

In the 2023 cycle, the Sooners were able to land Jackson Arnold. A four-star player at the time of his commitment last January, he’s skyrocketed over the last 11 months. From earning Elite 11 MVP honors in the summer to becoming a consensus five-star player, Arnold’s stock has seen incredible growth. He backed that up with an incredible senior season, where he accounted for 4,400 total yards and 57 total touchdowns to help Denton Guyer reach the Texas 6A state semifinals.

He’s the highest-ranked player in the Oklahoma Sooners recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Arnold was the second-longest tenured commitment in the class before signing with Oklahoma on the first day of the early signing period. Pulling the No. 1 player in the state of Texas and the No. 7 player in the class is a huge win for Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby.

Arnold’s addition helped ease the loss of Malachi Nelson, who flipped to USC to follow Lincoln Riley last December. Signing Arnold also helped the Sooners have an answer to the Arch Manning signing with Texas.

There are a lot of good quarterbacks out there going to a lot of different places. Let’s take a look at where the top signal callers landed.

Arch Manning - Texas (5-Star)

Malachi Nelson - USC (5-Star)

Nicholaus Iamaleava - Tennessee (5-Star)

Home sweet home! The Cali signal caller is officially a Vol@nico_iamaleava8 | #RockyTop23 🍊 pic.twitter.com/i2cU4AdH1N — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 21, 2022

Jackson Arnold - Oklahoma (5-Star)

Dante Moore - UCLA (5-Star)

Christopher Vizzina - Clemson (4-Star)

Jaden Rashada - Florida (4-Star)

Jaden Rashada looks to bring the Gators back to the national spotlight. pic.twitter.com/DxE9wCl1fE — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 20, 2022

Avery Johnson - Kansas State (4-Star)

Eli Holstein - Alabama (4-Star)

Alabama has landed QB Eli Holstein, who is ranked No. 59 on the ESPN 300. Holstein originally committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies in June last year, but decommitted in March. https://t.co/3in4xvAHcx ( 🎨 via @eli_holstein10, @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/V0ehmUKwDE — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 24, 2022

Austin Novosad - Oregon (4-Star)

Dylan Lonergan - Alabama (4-Star)

J.J. Kohl - Iowa State (4-Star)

The highly coveted 4-star QB comes with a big frame, a rocket arm and pedigree! #NCD23 🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/IIqpvzeGLI — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 21, 2022

Kenny Minchey - Notre Dame (4-Star)

Lincoln Kienholz - Ohio State (4-Star)

4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes and plans to bet on himself at the next level🌰 Read: https://t.co/zSNLzeCwbY pic.twitter.com/zw5xAqBm3x — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 22, 2022

Pierce Clarkson - Louisville (4-Star)

