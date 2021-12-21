Where did the top Ohio high school prospects in the 2022 recruiting class sign?

The Ohio State Buckeyes did very well as far as the early signing period goes, but that takes into account the national landscape. I am specifically curious about how many of the top prospects from the great state of Ohio stayed home with the Buckeyes and who decided to move on.

Being raised in Ohio has given me some intense state pride and it always stings when Ohio State misses out on some top homegrown talent like when the Buckeyes lost out on Jackson Carman to Clemson, Xavier Peters to Florida State, and Trenton Gillison to Michigan State in 2018.

The following includes the top ten 2022 prospects from the state of Ohio and where they are planning on playing.

Gi'Bran Payne, RB, Indiana Hoosiers

Gi’Bran Payne (3) of La Salle takes a handoff from Zach Branam (13) against Anderson during a OHSAA playoff game Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at La Salle High School

Anderson La Salle20201030 001

Gi’Bran Payne actually never received an offer from Ohio State and that makes sense considering what the Buckeyes have on the two-deep, but Payne is a four-star hailing from LaSalle and will be facing Ohio State during his time at Indiana. The Hoosiers won the back over Kentucky and Alabama among others.

Ohio: No. 10

Position: No. 21

Overall Nationally: No. 267

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson Tigers

Blake Miller is a four-star offensive tackle from Strongsville and has been committed to Clemson since early on in his recruitment. Ohio State was seen as their only competitor due to his father being a Buckeye alum. The Buckeyes did offer the young man, but it became clear that he wouldn’t fit into the equation.

Story continues

Ohio: No. 9

Position: No. 17

Overall Nationally: No. 211

Jyaire Brown, CB, Ohio State

Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown (Ohio State commit) practices Saturday, Aug. 1, the first official day for fall practice in Ohio. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Jyaire Brown is a four-star prospect from Lakota West and has been locked up by Ohio State since his visit in June. The dynamic All-Ohio performer can play corner or as a returner on special teams.

Thank you again Lakota West❤️❤️ — Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) December 17, 2021

Ohio: No. 8

Position: No. 18

Overall Nationally: No. 155

Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame

Aamil Wagner is a four-star prospect from Wayne, and despite receiving an offer from Ohio State and visiting in June, has signed his letter of intent to Notre Dame. The long athletic tackle chose the Fighting Irish over the Buckeyes and Cincinnati, among others.

Ohio: No. 7

Position: No. 12

Overall Nationally: No. 128

Tegra Tshabola, OT, Ohio State

Lakota West lineman Tegra Tshabola (77) blocks Temesghen Kahsay (22) of Colerain on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Colerain High School. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Another highly sought-after recruit from Lakota West, Tegra Tshabola is a four-star prospect that has been locked up since his visit in June. Tshabola was a must-have considering he was the only offensive line recruit who was committed before signing day. The Buckeyes earned his services over Louisville and Kentucky, among others.

Ohio: No. 6

Position: No. 10

Overall Nationally: No. 114

Gabe Powers, OLB, Ohio State

Senior Gabe Powers, an Ohio State commit, will start at linebacker and halfback for the Monarchs. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Powers is a four-star outside linebacker from Marysville and has also been viewed as a lock since his visit in June. Powers has been an Ohio State fan his whole life and plans on enrolling early in January.

Gabe Powers and Griffin Johnson dominated on the ground for Marysville tonight with four touchdowns in a first round win over Dublin Jerome 🔥 @GabePowers21 @MarysvilleFB pic.twitter.com/sQZw1RP3SQ — 270 Gridiron 🏈 (@270Gridiron) October 10, 2020

Ohio: No. 5

Position: No. 6

Overall Nationally: No. 61

Kaden Saunders, WR, Penn State

Senior and Penn State recruit Kaden Saunders was a key playmaker for South. He had 37 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns and shared OCC-Capital Division Offensive Player of the Year honors. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Kaden Saunders is a four-star prospect from Westerville South. He didn’t receive an offer from Ohio State and has been committed to the Nittany Lions since June of 2020.

Omari Evans fastest 40 yard dash: 4.32 Kaden Saunders fastest 40 yard dash: 4.31 Some serious, game breaking speed is coming to Happy Valley https://t.co/EIv0z2FRnN — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) December 12, 2021

Ohio: No. 4

Position: No. 6

Overall Nationally: No. 52

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Medina quarterback Drew Allar readies a pass against Lakewood St. Edward in Div. I regional football final at Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium in Parma. Medina lost to St. Edward 41 to 6. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State tried to make a run at the five-star quarterback, but Drew Allar has been firmly committed to Penn State since his visit in June. Allar put up video game numbers in high school and plans on enrolling early. It is actually a bit shocking the Buckeyes waited until mid-season to offer the young gun.

Ohio: No. 3

Position: No. 4

Overall Nationally: No. 27

Sonny Styles, S, Ohio State

Pickerington Central sophomore defensive back Sonny Styles practices Wednesday in preparation for the state semifinal matchup against Mentor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Sonny Styles is a five-star recruit from Pickerington Central and was actually etched into the 2023 class, but has decided to reclassify to enroll for next season. The legacy, whose father is the great Lorenzo Styles, is expected to play a role on the defense almost immediately.

Ohio: No. 2

Position: No. 1

Overall Nationally: No. 13

C.J. Hicks, OLB, Ohio State

C.J. Hicks has been committed to Ohio State since his sophomore season and the five-star linebacker is expected to play immediately. Hicks is from Archbishop Alter and has the requisite size to dominate.

C.J. Hicks addresses the crowd at his signing ceremony and puts pen to paper on his National Letter of Intent to Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/fM1U1sWRsv — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 16, 2021

Ohio: No. 1

Position: No. 2

Overall Nationally: No. 12

