Where did the top Ohio high school prospects in the 2022 recruiting class sign?
The Ohio State Buckeyes did very well as far as the early signing period goes, but that takes into account the national landscape. I am specifically curious about how many of the top prospects from the great state of Ohio stayed home with the Buckeyes and who decided to move on.
Being raised in Ohio has given me some intense state pride and it always stings when Ohio State misses out on some top homegrown talent like when the Buckeyes lost out on Jackson Carman to Clemson, Xavier Peters to Florida State, and Trenton Gillison to Michigan State in 2018.
The following includes the top ten 2022 prospects from the state of Ohio and where they are planning on playing.
Gi'Bran Payne, RB, Indiana Hoosiers
Gi’Bran Payne (3) of La Salle takes a handoff from Zach Branam (13) against Anderson during a OHSAA playoff game Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at La Salle High School
Anderson La Salle20201030 001
Gi’Bran Payne actually never received an offer from Ohio State and that makes sense considering what the Buckeyes have on the two-deep, but Payne is a four-star hailing from LaSalle and will be facing Ohio State during his time at Indiana. The Hoosiers won the back over Kentucky and Alabama among others.
Welcome to Indiana, Gi'Bran Payne‼️#IUFB | @upnexxt03 pic.twitter.com/znfo2sk8R3
— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 15, 2021
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 10
Position: No. 21
Overall Nationally: No. 267
Blake Miller, OT, Clemson Tigers
Hello, Blake Miller pic.twitter.com/vVLw40hkph
— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 11, 2020
Blake Miller is a four-star offensive tackle from Strongsville and has been committed to Clemson since early on in his recruitment. Ohio State was seen as their only competitor due to his father being a Buckeye alum. The Buckeyes did offer the young man, but it became clear that he wouldn’t fit into the equation.
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 9
Position: No. 17
Overall Nationally: No. 211
Jyaire Brown, CB, Ohio State
Lakota West defensive back Jyaire Brown (Ohio State commit) practices Saturday, Aug. 1, the first official day for fall practice in Ohio. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Jyaire Brown is a four-star prospect from Lakota West and has been locked up by Ohio State since his visit in June. The dynamic All-Ohio performer can play corner or as a returner on special teams.
Thank you again Lakota West❤️❤️
— Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) December 17, 2021
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 8
Position: No. 18
Overall Nationally: No. 155
Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame
Home 📍 pic.twitter.com/aUYka8UpWV
— Aamil Wagner (@AamilWagner) December 13, 2021
Aamil Wagner is a four-star prospect from Wayne, and despite receiving an offer from Ohio State and visiting in June, has signed his letter of intent to Notre Dame. The long athletic tackle chose the Fighting Irish over the Buckeyes and Cincinnati, among others.
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 7
Position: No. 12
Overall Nationally: No. 128
Tegra Tshabola, OT, Ohio State
Lakota West lineman Tegra Tshabola (77) blocks Temesghen Kahsay (22) of Colerain on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Colerain High School. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Another highly sought-after recruit from Lakota West, Tegra Tshabola is a four-star prospect that has been locked up since his visit in June. Tshabola was a must-have considering he was the only offensive line recruit who was committed before signing day. The Buckeyes earned his services over Louisville and Kentucky, among others.
BIG T ‼️@tshabola_tegra is officially official 💯#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/OYMsOxHrMS
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 6
Position: No. 10
Overall Nationally: No. 114
Gabe Powers, OLB, Ohio State
Senior Gabe Powers, an Ohio State commit, will start at linebacker and halfback for the Monarchs. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Gabe Powers is a four-star outside linebacker from Marysville and has also been viewed as a lock since his visit in June. Powers has been an Ohio State fan his whole life and plans on enrolling early in January.
Gabe Powers and Griffin Johnson dominated on the ground for Marysville tonight with four touchdowns in a first round win over Dublin Jerome 🔥 @GabePowers21 @MarysvilleFB pic.twitter.com/sQZw1RP3SQ
— 270 Gridiron 🏈 (@270Gridiron) October 10, 2020
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 5
Position: No. 6
Overall Nationally: No. 61
Kaden Saunders, WR, Penn State
Senior and Penn State recruit Kaden Saunders was a key playmaker for South. He had 37 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns and shared OCC-Capital Division Offensive Player of the Year honors. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Kaden Saunders is a four-star prospect from Westerville South. He didn’t receive an offer from Ohio State and has been committed to the Nittany Lions since June of 2020.
Omari Evans fastest 40 yard dash: 4.32
Kaden Saunders fastest 40 yard dash: 4.31
Some serious, game breaking speed is coming to Happy Valley https://t.co/EIv0z2FRnN
— Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) December 12, 2021
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 4
Position: No. 6
Overall Nationally: No. 52
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Medina quarterback Drew Allar readies a pass against Lakewood St. Edward in Div. I regional football final at Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium in Parma. Medina lost to St. Edward 41 to 6. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State tried to make a run at the five-star quarterback, but Drew Allar has been firmly committed to Penn State since his visit in June. Allar put up video game numbers in high school and plans on enrolling early. It is actually a bit shocking the Buckeyes waited until mid-season to offer the young gun.
LET'S GOOOOO 😤👏@AllarDrew is officially a Nittany Lion‼️#WeAre22 #PSUSigningDay pic.twitter.com/X6rQj6PhiN
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 15, 2021
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 3
Position: No. 4
Overall Nationally: No. 27
Sonny Styles, S, Ohio State
Pickerington Central sophomore defensive back Sonny Styles practices Wednesday in preparation for the state semifinal matchup against Mentor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Sonny Styles is a five-star recruit from Pickerington Central and was actually etched into the 2023 class, but has decided to reclassify to enroll for next season. The legacy, whose father is the great Lorenzo Styles, is expected to play a role on the defense almost immediately.
The Hometown Kid.
The Buckeye Legacy.
The Next Buckeye Great. @sonnystyles_ #BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/MUknRnPlfy
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 2
Position: No. 1
Overall Nationally: No. 13
C.J. Hicks, OLB, Ohio State
C.J. Hicks has been committed to Ohio State since his sophomore season and the five-star linebacker is expected to play immediately. Hicks is from Archbishop Alter and has the requisite size to dominate.
C.J. Hicks addresses the crowd at his signing ceremony and puts pen to paper on his National Letter of Intent to Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/fM1U1sWRsv
— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 16, 2021
247Sports profile
Ohio: No. 1
Position: No. 2
Overall Nationally: No. 12
