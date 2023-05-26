Where did Texas A&M and the rest of the SEC land in ESPN’s post-spring SP+ rankings?

With every college football team’s spring program in the rearview mirror, it means there’s no better time to forecast which teams are well-situated for success in 2023.

Sure, teams will still be active in adding talent following the close of the spring transfer portal, but for the most, the rosters as they stand today will be intact come Week 1.

And with that in mind, ESPN’s Bill Connely has recently updated his SP+ rankings, marking his first update since his first unveiling back in February.

As a quick reminder, his projections take into account three factors: returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history.

There was no shortage of SEC teams in Connely’s latest SP+ rankings with Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee clocking in among the top 10. Texas A&M and Ole Miss just missed out on the top 10 but were well situated in the top 20 teams.

Here’s the full breakdown of where the Aggies, as well as every other SEC team placed in ESPN’s rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 29.9 (1st)

Offense: 41.9 (9th)

Defense: 11.9 (3rd)

In spite of losing a number of key defensive players to the NFL, the Bulldogs still boast an immensely talented roster and with Kirby Smart’s recruiting prowess at an all-time peak, Georgia should be equipped to contend for a title both this season and beyond.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches a replay against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 27.9 (4th)

Offense: 44.2 (5th)

Defense: 16.3 (10th)

The Crimson Tide have enough talent throughout the roster to likely overcome the big question mark under center, as their quarterback room is relatively crowded with Nick Saban still searching for whom will replace the void left after Bryce Young went No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

LSU Tigers

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) sets the play against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 25.2 (5th)

Offense: 41.6 (10th)

Defense: 16.4 (12th)

Brian Kelly capped off a strong year one in Death Valley after winning the SEC West, and he welcomes back Jayden Daniels under center, giving the Tigers the advantage of experience at the quarterback position relative to the rest of the SEC.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Kns Ut Spring Fball 10

SP+: 23.9 (6th)

Offense: 45.5 (3rd)

Defense: 21.6 (31st)

Josh Heupel’s sensational 2022 season was spoiled by a season-ending injury to QB Hendon Hooker, who was among the contenders for the Heisman last season. The Vols will be ready to turn over the offense to Joe Milton in the aftermath of Hooker’s departure for the NFL.

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 18.8 (6th)

Offense: 30.7 (44th)

Defense: 11.9 (2nd)

The Aggies’ offense last season was in desperate need of some ingenuity and it showed as they scored at a clip of 22.8 PPG. The addition of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator should give a promising unit, led by sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, a much-needed jolt to ascend to the next level.

After ranking in the top 25 last season in points allowed, A&M’s defense, highlighted by an incredibly talented front, should be an immense strength for the Maroon and White in 2023.

Ole Miss Rebels

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels watches a field goal in the first half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

SP+: 17.5 (18th)

Offense: 39.0 (14th)

Defense: 21.4 (30th)

The Rebels’ QB situation still must sort itself out as Jaxson Dart battles with two newly-added transfer signal-callers, but that conversation takes a back seat to the strength of their offense in tailback Quinshon Judkins.

Florida Gators

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 14.8 (21st)

Offense: 37.4 (23rd)

Defense: 22.6 (38th)

The Gators went 6-7 in Billy Napier’s first season and truth be told, there is nowhere to go but up (ideally) in 2023. With Anthony Richardson departing for the NFL, Florida will likely lean on the running game as their focal point after averaging 200.2 YPG on the ground last year.

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 024 Jpg

SP+: 14.5 (22rd)

Offense: 28.1 (59th)

Defense: 13.7 (5th)

The Wildcats averaged a pedestrian 20.4 PPG last season (112th in the country), which means the sky is the limit when it comes to improving in that area. Kentucky brought back OC Liam Cohen to take charge of that effort.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 14.1 (25th)

Offense: 35.8 (29th)

Defense: 21.7 (32nd)

New head coach Zach Arnett begins his tenure with the Bulldogs following the passing of Mike Leach last season. The Bulldogs averaged a strong 31.1 PPG last season and will return nearly the entire roster on offense.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 13.8 (26th)

Offense: 38.6 (17th)

Defense: 24.8 (51st)

The Hogs averaged 32.5 PPG last season and will likely lean on their ability to put points on the board once more in 2023, which will be seamless given the return of QB KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders.

Auburn Tigers

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs off the field during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 13.7 (27th)

Offense: 33.5 (35th)

Defense: 19.8 (23rd)

Hugh Freeze enters year one with the program with the clear goal of putting together a convincing rebound campaign following a 5-7 (2-6 SEC) campaign last year. The passing attack will need to take a significant leap in particular after averaging 172.7 YPG through the air in 2022.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates with running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 11.6 (33rd)

Offense: 37.9 (20th)

Defense: 26.3 (64th)

The Gamecocks are coming off a promising 8-5 season and an appearance in the Gator Bowl, where they lost by just a touchdown to Notre Dame. Shane Beamer’s program looks very promising heading into 2023 and will look to capitalize on last season’s success.

Missouri Tigers

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

SP+: 11.1 (34th)

Offense: 29.4 (52nd)

Defense: 18.3 (17th)

The Tigers are hot off of an underwhelming 6-7 season (3-5 SEC) but need to improve on the offensive side of the ball in 2023, after averaging 24.8 PPG (86th). Their defense was solid last season, giving up 25.2 PPG (56th).

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji (0) celebrates after sacking Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) in the NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

SP+: -3.1 (69th)

Offense: 29.2 (53rd)

Defense: 32.2 (99th)

The Commodores went 5-7 last season (2-6 SEC) though it’s clear that the 2023 season will be another chapter in a rebuild for the program. Victories against Kentuck and Florida in Weeks 10 and 11 last season were promising signs nonetheless.

