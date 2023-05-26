Where did Texas A&M and the rest of the SEC land in ESPN’s post-spring SP+ rankings?
With every college football team’s spring program in the rearview mirror, it means there’s no better time to forecast which teams are well-situated for success in 2023.
Sure, teams will still be active in adding talent following the close of the spring transfer portal, but for the most, the rosters as they stand today will be intact come Week 1.
And with that in mind, ESPN’s Bill Connely has recently updated his SP+ rankings, marking his first update since his first unveiling back in February.
As a quick reminder, his projections take into account three factors: returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history.
There was no shortage of SEC teams in Connely’s latest SP+ rankings with Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee clocking in among the top 10. Texas A&M and Ole Miss just missed out on the top 10 but were well situated in the top 20 teams.
Here’s the full breakdown of where the Aggies, as well as every other SEC team placed in ESPN’s rankings.
SP+: 29.9 (1st)
Offense: 41.9 (9th)
Defense: 11.9 (3rd)
In spite of losing a number of key defensive players to the NFL, the Bulldogs still boast an immensely talented roster and with Kirby Smart’s recruiting prowess at an all-time peak, Georgia should be equipped to contend for a title both this season and beyond.
SP+: 27.9 (4th)
Offense: 44.2 (5th)
Defense: 16.3 (10th)
The Crimson Tide have enough talent throughout the roster to likely overcome the big question mark under center, as their quarterback room is relatively crowded with Nick Saban still searching for whom will replace the void left after Bryce Young went No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
SP+: 25.2 (5th)
Offense: 41.6 (10th)
Defense: 16.4 (12th)
Brian Kelly capped off a strong year one in Death Valley after winning the SEC West, and he welcomes back Jayden Daniels under center, giving the Tigers the advantage of experience at the quarterback position relative to the rest of the SEC.
SP+: 23.9 (6th)
Offense: 45.5 (3rd)
Defense: 21.6 (31st)
Josh Heupel’s sensational 2022 season was spoiled by a season-ending injury to QB Hendon Hooker, who was among the contenders for the Heisman last season. The Vols will be ready to turn over the offense to Joe Milton in the aftermath of Hooker’s departure for the NFL.
Texas A&M Aggies
SP+: 18.8 (6th)
Offense: 30.7 (44th)
Defense: 11.9 (2nd)
The Aggies’ offense last season was in desperate need of some ingenuity and it showed as they scored at a clip of 22.8 PPG. The addition of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator should give a promising unit, led by sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, a much-needed jolt to ascend to the next level.
After ranking in the top 25 last season in points allowed, A&M’s defense, highlighted by an incredibly talented front, should be an immense strength for the Maroon and White in 2023.
Ole Miss Rebels
SP+: 17.5 (18th)
Offense: 39.0 (14th)
Defense: 21.4 (30th)
The Rebels’ QB situation still must sort itself out as Jaxson Dart battles with two newly-added transfer signal-callers, but that conversation takes a back seat to the strength of their offense in tailback Quinshon Judkins.
SP+: 14.8 (21st)
Offense: 37.4 (23rd)
Defense: 22.6 (38th)
The Gators went 6-7 in Billy Napier’s first season and truth be told, there is nowhere to go but up (ideally) in 2023. With Anthony Richardson departing for the NFL, Florida will likely lean on the running game as their focal point after averaging 200.2 YPG on the ground last year.
SP+: 14.5 (22rd)
Offense: 28.1 (59th)
Defense: 13.7 (5th)
The Wildcats averaged a pedestrian 20.4 PPG last season (112th in the country), which means the sky is the limit when it comes to improving in that area. Kentucky brought back OC Liam Cohen to take charge of that effort.
SP+: 14.1 (25th)
Offense: 35.8 (29th)
Defense: 21.7 (32nd)
New head coach Zach Arnett begins his tenure with the Bulldogs following the passing of Mike Leach last season. The Bulldogs averaged a strong 31.1 PPG last season and will return nearly the entire roster on offense.
Arkansas Razorbacks
SP+: 13.8 (26th)
Offense: 38.6 (17th)
Defense: 24.8 (51st)
The Hogs averaged 32.5 PPG last season and will likely lean on their ability to put points on the board once more in 2023, which will be seamless given the return of QB KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders.
SP+: 13.7 (27th)
Offense: 33.5 (35th)
Defense: 19.8 (23rd)
Hugh Freeze enters year one with the program with the clear goal of putting together a convincing rebound campaign following a 5-7 (2-6 SEC) campaign last year. The passing attack will need to take a significant leap in particular after averaging 172.7 YPG through the air in 2022.
SP+: 11.6 (33rd)
Offense: 37.9 (20th)
Defense: 26.3 (64th)
The Gamecocks are coming off a promising 8-5 season and an appearance in the Gator Bowl, where they lost by just a touchdown to Notre Dame. Shane Beamer’s program looks very promising heading into 2023 and will look to capitalize on last season’s success.
SP+: 11.1 (34th)
Offense: 29.4 (52nd)
Defense: 18.3 (17th)
The Tigers are hot off of an underwhelming 6-7 season (3-5 SEC) but need to improve on the offensive side of the ball in 2023, after averaging 24.8 PPG (86th). Their defense was solid last season, giving up 25.2 PPG (56th).
Vanderbilt Commodores
SP+: -3.1 (69th)
Offense: 29.2 (53rd)
Defense: 32.2 (99th)
The Commodores went 5-7 last season (2-6 SEC) though it’s clear that the 2023 season will be another chapter in a rebuild for the program. Victories against Kentuck and Florida in Weeks 10 and 11 last season were promising signs nonetheless.
