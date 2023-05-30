NFL Free Agency: Where each departing Seahawks player signed in 2023
14 players who were on the Seahawks roster last season remain free agents as NFL teams head towards mandatory minicamp. About the same number of Seattle’s free agents this year have managed to find new teams, though.
Here is where the Seahawks’ 13 free agents who signed with other teams ended up.
RB Rashaad Penny: Philadelphia Eagles
RB Travis Homer: Chicago Bears
RB Tony Jones Jr.: Denver Broncos
WR Marquise Goodwin: Cleveland Browns
WR Penny Hart: Atlanta Falcons
OL Kyle Fuller: Denver Broncos
DT Quinton Jefferson: New York Jets
DL L.J. Collier: Arizona Cardinals
LB Cody Barton: Washington Commanders
LB Tanner Muse: Pittsburgh Steelers
S Jonathan Abram: New Orleans Saints
S Ryan Neal: Tampa Bay Buccaneers