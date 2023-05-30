NFL Free Agency: Where each departing Seahawks player signed in 2023

14 players who were on the Seahawks roster last season remain free agents as NFL teams head towards mandatory minicamp. About the same number of Seattle’s free agents this year have managed to find new teams, though.

Here is where the Seahawks’ 13 free agents who signed with other teams ended up.

RB Rashaad Penny: Philadelphia Eagles

RB Travis Homer: Chicago Bears

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

RB Tony Jones Jr.: Denver Broncos

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

WR Marquise Goodwin: Cleveland Browns

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

WR Penny Hart: Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

OL Kyle Fuller: Denver Broncos

DT Poona Ford: Buffalo Bills

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

DT Quinton Jefferson: New York Jets

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

DL L.J. Collier: Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

LB Cody Barton: Washington Commanders

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

LB Tanner Muse: Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

S Jonathan Abram: New Orleans Saints

S Ryan Neal: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire