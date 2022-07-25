Where did Saints players rank in ESPN’s position-by-position top 10 polls?

The gulf between expectations that the New Orleans Saints (and their fans) have for themselves and those shared by outsiders couldn’t be wider. The Saints attacked the offseason with the playoffs in mind, even if Sean Payton stepped down, betting on big returns from some of their best players. And the Saints are loaded up with top-10 talent at a number of spots on both sides of the ball.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s surveyed more than 50 executives, coaches and players for his position-by-position polling, sourcing quotes from around the NFL to illustrate what each player does well and how they stack up against their peers. Let’s run through the list:

Running backs

Alvin Kamara, No. 5

The only surprise here is Kamara not being ranked higher, but he did take a step back last season – largely through no fault of his own. The Saints offensive line blew a lot of blocking assignments. Jameis Winston and the lackluster quarterbacks that filled in for him weren’t able to maximize Kamara’s receiving skills. Let’s look for a bounce back in 2022.

Wide receivers

Michael Thomas, receiving votes

It’s impressive to see Thomas mentioned at all considering he hasn’t been himself for nearly two years. Too many fans and talking heads around the NFL keep a short memory, but those in the know give Thomas the respect he’s earned. Now it’s on him to remind the doubters why he’s one of the best in the league at what he does.

Offensive tackles

Ryan Ramczyk, No. 9

Arguably the NFL’s best right tackle, Ramczyk was actually dinged for his lack of flashy plays and his alignment at a less-glamorous position despite his efficiency as a blocker. But he could help his case with more consistent performances from one week to the next, having struggled to play through a knee injury in 2021. He clocked in just ahead of his former longtime teammate Terron Armstead (No. 10).

Interior line

Erik McCoy, receiving votes

McCoy fell out of the top-10 from last year’s list, having missed time early in the season with an injury that limited him once he returned. He’s got to shake back and show off some consistency in the final year of his rookie contract. Teammates Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz failed to receive votes from voters.

Defensive tackles

David Onyemata, receiving votes

He was an honorable mention, and Onyemata probably would have drawn more attention had he not missed the first six games (plus New Orleans’ bye week, making for a seven-week absence) with a suspension. Onyemata is the best interior linemen the Saints have and they ask a lot of him to bring pressure from the inside. He’s also entering a contract year and has plenty of incentive to chase new heights.

Edge rushers

Cameron Jordan, No. 10

Jordan rounded out the results from ESPN’s polling, slotting in just ahead of his former teammate Trey Hendrickson. One source was quoted by Fowler as calling Jordan one of the best in the game even at his age (he’ll turn 33 this year), and the fact that Jordan is closing in on the franchise sacks record is another boost to his reputation. He’s New Orleans’ best defender up front.

Linebackers

Demario Davis, No. 6

It’s impressive to see Davis not only rank so highly, but to do so later in his career – he’s the oldest linebacker in the top-10, and he’s ahead of both his peers (Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David are each a year younger, and ranked down at Nos. 8 and 9). Davis is the team’s passionate leader and he’s still one of the best at what he does; one evaluator told Fowler that, “He might start to decline this year, but he’s so damn smart that it almost doesn’t matter.”

Safeties

Tyrann Mathieu, receiving votes

Mathieu was an honorable mention credited for his rare football instincts, always seeming to position himself in the right spot to make a play despite having nine years of NFL wear and tear behind him. Annoyingly, he was ranked behind a player he’s replacing in Marcus Williams (the No. 8 safety), while teammates Marcus Maye and C.J. Gardner-Johnson weren’t ranked at all.

Cornerbacks

Marshon Lattimore, No. 2

The highest-ranking Saints player here regardless of position, Lattimore is right up there with Jalen Ramsey for debates on the NFL’s best corners. And he’s finally turning in the week-to-week consistency that has eluded him earlier in his career, reliably shutting down opponents’ No. 1 receivers like Davante Adams, Terry McLaurin, and Mike Evans each week.

No positions represented

Quarterbacks

Tight ends

No surprises here. Jameis Winston showed some growth as a passer last year but not enough to get into the conversation surrounding top-tier quarterbacks, and his season-ending injury may make it difficult to reach those heights. And things are stalling out at tight end – Adam Trautman hasn’t impressed, and Nick Vannett may really be their best option at the position, unless Taysom Hill recovers quickly from a long list of injuries and immediately starts ahead of the, both. It’s rough all around here.

