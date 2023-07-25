Where did Rutgers rank in the Big Ten Media Poll?

The outlook for Rutgers football is in from the media that covers the Big Ten, who don’t seem to give the Scarlet Knights much of a chance this season.

In the Big Ten media poll conducted on Tuesday, Rutgers came up sixth in the division, ahead of only Indiana. Maryland (fourth) and Michigan State (fifth) were directly ahead of the Scarlet Knights.

It is certainly a sign that the expectations are pretty low for Rutgers as they head into their fourth season of a rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano.

Last season, Rutgers finished 4-8. Their lone Big Ten win came over Indiana.

It’s not where we are in July that matters….. 🤷‍♂️🏈🤷‍♂️ 1-0 weekly focus can take you to places you have never been #famILLy #ILL https://t.co/i6SvHPAjTN — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) July 25, 2023

If Rutgers is going to make progress this year and take that next step (which presumably is bowl eligibility), then they are going to need to leapfrog the likes of Maryland and Michigan State. There also will be a premium on winning their out-of-conference games as well.

Rutgers last made a bowl game (outright) in 2014, which was also their last winning season. That year marked their first season in the Big Ten.

