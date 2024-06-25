Where did PFF rank the Vikings WR group among others in the NFL?

As we inch closer to the start of the 2024 NFL season, more media outlets are dropping their rankings in anticipation of Week 1. One of the most prominent figures in that sphere is PFF, and they’ve dropped yet another ranking for the masses. This time, they ranked teams’ receiving groups, and the Minnesota Vikings finished just outside of their top five.

For this ranking, the team at PFF considered not only the wide receiver corps from each team but also the options those teams have at tight end and in the backfield at running back. When considering all that, PFF has the Vikings group coming in at sixth.

According to PFF, the San Francisco 49ers’ top spot is occupied by the duo of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, paired with tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey.

That should be no surprise, as McCaffrey comes in as PFF’s second-ranked receiving back, Kittle as the second-ranked receiving tight end, and both receivers land in the top 10 of PFF’s list of receivers heading into the 2024 season.

While the Vikings boast the top-ranked receiver in Justin Jefferson, the drop-off to Jordan Addison, their 54th-ranked receiver by receiving grade, keeps the Vikings outside the top five. What’s more interesting than the Vikings’ overall spot is how many NFC squads the team at PFF has ahead of them.

While the Vikings are 6th overall, they’re just 4th in the NFC, coming in behind the aforementioned 49ers, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. Last season, the Bears had one of – if not the worst receiving corps in the league, but PFF seemingly loves the addition of Keenan Allen and rookie first-rounder Rome Odunze.

Only two AFC teams, the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, make the list ahead of the Vikings. With another great season from Addison and uncertainty about Aiyuk’s future in San Francisco, that list may look quite different going into the 2025 season.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire