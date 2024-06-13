Where did PFF rank Garrett Bradbury among the other centers in the NFL?

Garrett Bradbury has been the Vikings’ starting center since he was drafted 18th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of NC State. Minnesota was looking for its next decade-long starting center, and so far, Bradbury has started them all. But the former Rimington Trophy Award-winner has had some down moments while wearing purple and gold. Injuries have nagged Bradbury, causing him to have missed 10 games over the past three seasons. He has sometimes struggled in pass blocking because he is a touch undersized.

But according to Pro Football Focus, Bradbury is a middle-of-the-pack center. PFF ranked him 15th in its top-32 center rankings.

As a former first-round pick, Bradbury has been the Vikings’ starting center since day one but has struggled to stay healthy in the past three seasons. Despite his pass-blocking grade dropping to 56.8 in 2023, he has averaged a 68.5 run-blocking grade over the past four seasons.

Bradbury signed a three-year extension with Minnesota, and the hopes are that the Vikings can keep him around for quite a while, holding down the center spot. Minnesota is still working on a contract extension with tackle Christian Darrisaw to try and keep the Vikings’ line together as one of the top offensive lines in football.

