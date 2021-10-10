Where did Penn State fall in updated AP Top 25 after Week 6?

As expected, Penn State was due to drop a few spots in the new AP Top 25 that was released Sunday after losing on the road to Iowa. But what was unknown was just how much of a drop Penn State could take in a week that saw the Nittany Lions lose a close one on the road while playing the majority of the game with a backup quarterback. It turns out, three spots.

Penn State fell to No. 7 in the new AP Top2 5 that was released Sunday afternoon. Penn State had previously been ranked No. 4 in last week’s AP Top 25. While Penn State did fall behind a rising Ohio State in the AP poll, the Nittany Lions did manage to stay ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines amid the reshuffling of the top 10.

Georgia took full control of the first-place ballots this week, receiving all 62 after their road win at Auburn was paired with Alabama’s upset loss Saturday night at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 in the AP poll this week. Iowa moved up to No. 2, with Cincinnati moving up to No. 3 and Oklahoma taking No. 4 this week.

Like in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Michigan State has moved into the top 10 of the AP Poll to give the Big Ten half of this week’s top 10 teams (Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State.

Here is a look at the full AP Top 25 following the results of Week 6:

Georgia – 1,550 points (62 first-place votes) Iowa – 1,476 Cincinnati – 1,407 Oklahoma – 1,336 Alabama – 1,286 Ohio State – 1,157 Penn State – 1,147 Michigan – 1,139 Oregon – 1,057 Michigan State – 992 Kentucky – 918 Oklahoma State – 830 Ole Miss – 779 Notre Dame – 732 Coastal Carolina – 712 Wake Forest – 526 Arkansas – 470 Arizona State – 428 BYU – 421 Florida – 397 Texas A&M – 348 North Carolina State – 265 SMU – 225 San Diego State – 176 Texas – 108

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

Around the Big Ten in Week 6: Iowa the class of the west, Buckeyes are back, Michigan survives

