Where did Packers players rank in ESPN’s position-by-position top 10 polls?

Nothing makes winning in the NFL easier than having elite players. Stockpile enough of them, especially at key positions, and a team is going to be good. The NFL isn’t the NBA, where stars are everything, but every team in football wants as many elite players as possible.

The Green Bay Packers, despite losing receiver Davante Adams, still have elite players up and down the roster, at least according to the NFL.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled over 50 executives, coaches and players inside the NFL to discover who the league thinks are the elite players.

Of the major position groups on offense and defense, the Packers had a player mentioned in nine of the 11.

Here’s a breakdown of where the Packers ended up in the final poll/rankings:

Quarterback

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers: No. 1

No suspense here. The NFL’s reigning two-time MVP took the top spot at quarterback after finishing No. 2 last year. Over the last two seasons, Rodgers has tossed 85 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while leading the NFL in passer rating and ESPN’s QBR.

Running back

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Jones, No. 9

Another top 10 finish for Jones, who was eighth in the same rankings last year. For the third straight season. Jones produced at least 1,000 total yards and 10 total touchdowns. His value could skyrocket in 2022, especially if he’s given more freedom to make plays in the passing game. Also, it’s entirely possible that A.J. Dillon (1,116 total yards in 2021) could make this list next year.

Interior offensive line

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74)

Elgton Jenkins, No. 7

Jenkins played tackle out of necessity last season and will likely miss a chunk of this season while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in November last year, but he’s still rightfully regarded as one of the best interior linemen in football. He can play all three spots inside at a high level. One scouting director told ESPN that Jenkins “doesn’t have a big weakness.” It’s possible the Packers will move him back inside once everyone is healthy, but playing right tackle long-term is another viable option.

Offensive tackle

David Bakhtiari, No. 3

Missing all but a handful of snaps last season only dropped Bakhtiari one spot in the offensive tackle rankings, highlighting just how well-respected and highly regarded he is around the league. The five-time All-Pro is expected back by the start of training camp after dealing with a nightmare recovery from an ACL injury. If he returns close to 100 percent, the Packers will have arguably the top pass-blocking offensive tackle in football manning the blindside for Aaron Rodgers again in 2022.

Interior defensive lineman

Kenny Clark, No. 6

Finally, Clark is a top-10 player on this list. He’s the rare nose tackle who can move, stuff the run and rush the passer. It’d be hard to argue he should be ahead of any of the five players before him on the list, but landing in the top 10 of a stacked position group is impressive enough. With more talent around him in 2022, Clark could be even more destructive.

Edge rusher

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52)

Rashan Gary, receiving votes

Despite a breakout season in 2021, Gary didn’t get enough votes to be included in the top 10 or as an honorable mention. The guess here is that those inside the NFL need to see him do it at least another season before he’s widely considered to be an elite player. Fair enough. An elite athlete and tireless worker, Gary has all the tools of a player that will be great and stay great for a long time. Note: Gary came in at No. 8 on Touchdown Wire’s edge rusher list.

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

De’Vondre Campbell, honorable mention

He might have been a first-team All-Pro in 2021, but Campbell didn’t get enough votes to crack the top 10 and settled for an honorable mention, even behind Seattle’s Jordyn Brooks, who somehow came in at No. 10. Campbell suffered a similar fate as Rashan Gary: More than likely, the NFL wants to see him do it again. In Joe Barry’s defense, and playing behind the Packers defensive front, he certainly can. Note: Campbell came in at No. 8 on Touchdown Wire’s linebacker rankings.

Cornerback

Jaire Alexander, No. 3

Alexander, who missed the final 13 games of the regular season in 2021 with a shoulder injury, trailed only Jalen Ramsey and Marshon Lattimore in the rankings. One exec said Alexander is just “so smooth,” while another evaluator rattled off at least seven positive attributes to Alexander’s overall game. He’s a complete player with a shutdown corner profile. At Touchdown Wire, Alexander was the No. 2 perimeter cornerback.

Safety

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Amos, honorable mention

One scout said Amos is “always in the right spot,” which is a great way of summing up his overall game. He’s reliable, rock solid in everything required of the position and always available. For whatever reason, Amos must not make enough splash plays to warrant the type of attention required for these lists and season awards. Note: Amos was also an honorable mention at Touchdown Wire.

Positions with no players

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Receiver: No surprise here but some salt in the wound: Davante Adams was the No. 1 receiver in the rankings.

Tight end: Neither Robert Tonyan nor Marcedes Lewis received any votes. Tonyan is coming off an injury, while Lewis does the dirty work as a dominant inline blocker.

