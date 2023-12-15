Where did the Oklahoma Sooners rank of among Joel Klatt’s top 10 teams since 2000?

The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the best programs since 2000. They’ve competed for four national championships during that time and have been a part of four College Football Playoffs as well.

But they’ve only had one team that was able to take home the national championship trophy and that was the 2000 Sooners. That team came out of nowhere to win it all as the 1990s decade is arguably the worst decade in program history.

But the Sooners have had some really good teams since then. The 2003 team was once deemed the best team of all time but then lost the conference championship game and the national championship game. The 2004 team went undefeated before getting spanked in the national championship game. The 2008 team had a great offense but didn’t show that as they lost a close hard-fought national championship game as well.

So, what team made Joel Klatt’s top 10? Let’s take a look at his list.

2000 Oklahoma Sooners

This season was special for the Sooners. They went undefeated and beat six ranked teams along the way. The season will always be remembered for their incredible October where they defeated three top 11 teams, two of which were ranked No. 2 and No. 1.

2013 Florida State Seminoles

Florida State was a team that was ranked No. 10 in the country in the preseason. But they were led by a redshirt freshman quarterback by the name of Jameis Winston. Winston went on to lead the Seminoles to a perfect record, defeating five ranked teams. He won the Heisman Trophy and capped off the season by leading a game-winning drive in the national championship game.

2008 Florida Gators

We mentioned the 2008 Oklahoma team well they were beaten by the Florida Gators led by what some believe to be the best college football player of all time, Tim Tebow. After losing by one point vs. Ole Miss, Tebow delivered a passionate promise and then delivered.

They went 10-0 the rest of the way and dominated every team they faced other than the Sooners defeating six ranked teams along the way.

2021 Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 were one of the more dominant teams we’ve seen in recent memories. After losing in the SEC Championship game to the Alabama Crimson Tide, they ran through the playoff ultimately defeating the Tide to win it all. This was the first of their back-to-back national titles.

2018 Clemson Tigers

The 2018 Clemson Tigers were led by freshman Trevor Lawrence, who took the college football world by storm. The Tigers had two games that were inside double digits and won both playoff games by an average margin of 27.5 points.

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide

The 2020 season was just a weird year, but the team to come out on top was the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama had won all but one game by double digits, and their opponents never felt that close. Devonta Smith won the Heisman at wide receiver, but there was a case that Mac Jones or even Najee Harris should have won it. They were that dominant.

2019 LSU Tigers

The 2019 LSU Tigers might have the greatest offense in college football history, although there are several OU teams that would like to have a word. Joe Burrow had the best season a quarterback has ever had on his way to the Heisman. They routed the Sooners and the Clemson Tigers in the playoff as well.

2004 USC Trojans

This one hurts to write about. I remember going to this game so excited because the Sooners were undefeated and were dominant all year. This was the team that was supposed to get them back on track and revenge the 2003 loss. Instead, they ran into a juggernaut that was the USC Trojans.

The Trojans jumped on the Sooners early and never looked back. Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush led the Trojans all season long and to a 55-19 win in the national championship.

2005 Texas Longhorns

The 2005 USC Trojans might have been even better than the 2004 team. Bush won the Heisman that year, but they are often forgotten because of Vince Young and the Texas Longhorns. I’ve never before seen one football player just take over a game and will his team to a victory.

We see it happen in basketball all of the time, but not in football. It was arguably the best performance a player has ever put together and capped off an undefeated season.

2001 Miami Hurricanes

Miami head coach Larry Coker rides on his players’ shoulders after the Hurricanes defeated Nebraska to win the 2001 national championship. ROBERT HANASHIRO / USA TODAY NETWORK

This, in my opinion, is the greatest team in college football history. Miami went undefeated and beat five ranked opponents and four in a row to end the season. They beat all but one of their opponents by double digits. They had a record 38 draft picks on that roster.

