Where did the Oklahoma Sooners land in R.J. Young’s ‘way-too-early’ 2023 power rankings?

Now that the Georgia Bulldogs have finished off their 15-0 season with a second-straight national championship, the offseason is fully upon us.

With the offseason comes the completion of the 2023 recruiting cycle with national signing day on February 2nd and the transfer portal getting even busier. The other thing it brings is “way-too-early” looks ahead to the 2023 season.

National publications and analysts are taking the opportunity to provide a first look at next season and how teams stack up heading into the offseason.

As we saw in 2022, it isn’t about how you start, it’s how you finish. The Oklahoma Sooners opened the 2022 season as a top 10 team and after a 3-0 start and a blowout of Nebraska, that felt reasonable. Then Big 12 play began and the Sooners struggled to stop anyone.

On the flipside, after a 5-7 season in 2021, TCU opened the season unranked. Despite getting blown out in the College Football Playoff national championship game, the Horned Frogs had a tremendous season. The way they lost will sting, but it shouldn’t erase the incredible run they went on to get to the title game.

2023 provides a blank slate. What happened last year doesn’t matter. Everyone gets to reset. Georgia and Alabama will more than likely be the teams to beat again in 2023, but USC, Oregon, Clemson, Michigan, and Florida State could be teams that make a run for the title as well.

RJ Young of Fox Sports, released his “way-too-early” top 25 for 2023, and surprisingly, after a 6-7 season, the Oklahoma Sooners made the cut. Let’s take a look.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with head coach Kirby Smart after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; A stick-ladden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

USC Trojans

Dec 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; USA Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams reacts after winning the Heisman Award at The Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Vounteers

Nov 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea and Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel meet at mid field after a shutout win by the Volunteers at FirstBank Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 26, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Land Grant Trophy as the Penn State Nittany Lion players sing their alma mater following the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan State 35-16. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) breaks free on a 62-yard kick-off return against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 02: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes gets a Gatorade bath by Paul Maile #54 during the fourth quarter in the Pac-12 Championship against the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Clemson Tigers

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney leaves the field after a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman lifts the trophy after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) takes the snap from center Hayden Gillum (55) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot on the field prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II (55) celebrates with Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) after a game against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Julius Davis (32) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins

November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carl Jones Jr. (35) celebrates after recovering the football on a fumble by the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Alex Bauman (87) catches the game winning touchdown while defended by USC Trojans defensive back Jaylin Smith (19) in the fourth quarter in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers

Nov 26, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) reacts after sacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Deion Sanders in attendance before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown by running back Eric Gray #0 against the Kansas Jayhawks late in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Texas Longhorns

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet lays on the field after the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; A general view of a Kansas Jayhawks helmet during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire