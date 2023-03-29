Where did Oklahoma Sooners land in ESPN 7-round mock draft?

The 2023 NFL draft is a month away and the Oklahoma Sooners look like they’ll be well-represented throughout the seven-round selection process.

The biggest question is will they have a return to the first round of the draft? After CeeDee Lamb’s selection in the 2020 draft, Oklahoma’s gone two-straight without a first-rounder. Offensive tackle Anton Harrison could change that.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid produced a seven-round mock draft (ESPN+), and five Oklahoma Sooners were selected. Where did they land? Let’s check it out.

19. Anton Harrison - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (OL22) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said:

Harrison gets my vote for the prospect who’ll hear his name called much earlier than most expect. He just turned 21 years old, has been rock solid as a two-year starter at Oklahoma and has spent his entire career at left tackle. He is a polished pass protector, but his biggest hurdle will be sustaining at the point of attack for longer periods of time and continuing to improve his strength. After the release of Donovan Smith, the Bucs could move All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs over to the other side, but why mess with something that works? Drafting a natural left tackle to pair with Wirfs is the better solution. – Reid, ESPN

Anton Harrison has routinely been selected as the first Sooner off the board in mock drafts. He can go anywhere from middle of the first round to the early second depending on how NFL teams rank the offensive tackle class. Harrison would hook up with Baker Mayfield, who signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay this offseason.

62. Marvin Mims, WR - Philadelphia Eagles

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (WO34) participates in the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said:

The Eagles’ underrated need is depth at wide receiver. It’s a top-heavy group with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but they don’t have much after those two. Mims, who averaged more than 20 yards per catch over the past two seasons, could compete with Quez Watkins for the WR3 spot, creating an intriguing battle for the vertical threat spot. – Reid

Story continues

Marvin Mims is the second highest-rated Sooner in the 2023 NFL draft. His blend of speed, playmaking ability, and route running will put him on a lot of teams’ radars.

Mims would get a chance to play with former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts. Though the two didn’t overlap at Oklahoma, I’m sure they’d find a strong connection down the field in the Eagles’ offense.

134. Wanya Morris, OT - Kansas City Chiefs

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma offensive lineman Wanya Morris (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wanya Morris had a really nice season for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. His play put him on the radar of NFL scouts and he has the chance to start at the NFL level.

Morris would have a chance to replace Orlando Brown Jr. on the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line. Brown signed with Cincinnati this offseason.

146. Eric Gray, RB - New Orleans Saints

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (RB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray had a career year as the workhorse back for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. He showed that he’s capable of carrying the load and being a dynamic player as a runner and pass catcher.

Gray would provide a similar element to the Saints running back room as another former Tennessee running back; Alvin Kamara.

158. Jalen Redmond, DT - Minnesota Vikings

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (DL13) participates in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Redmond has had good production during his time with the Sooners. However injuries and Oklahoma’s defensive reputation will limit his ceiling. A strong NFL combine probably helped raised his draft stock a ton. Pro day will go a long way to cementing his status among interior defensive linemen.

Redmond reunites with former Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah on the Vikings defense. He’d look good in purple.

Surprises

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) dives past Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson (3) to score a touchdown during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a bit surprising to not see Brayden Willis’ name in the seven-round mock draft. Willis is a good pass catcher, but he’s a fantastic blocker. He’s someone teams can use as a No. 2 tight end as a rookie as they continue to develop the finer points of playing tight end at the NFL level.

As a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, sign me up to draft Brayden Willis this year to help replace the departure of Dalton Schultz.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire