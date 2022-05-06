Where did the Oklahoma Sooners land in USA TODAY Sports latest 2022 power rankings?

Spring ball has wrapped up, classes are about to finish for the semester, and coaches are hitting the recruiting trails hard before they settle back in for fall camp and the 2022 college football season.

While the college football landscape continues to evolve with NIL, the transfer portal, realignment discussions, and the future of the College Football Playoff, not much has changed at the top in the college football hierarchy.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports post-spring power rankings, the top five teams are five of the most successful programs over the last decade. Coming off a national championship game loss, Alabama sits atop the post-spring power rankings with 2021 national champion Georgia right behind them. Ohio State comes in at No. 3. The Oklahoma Sooners moved up a spot and sit at No. 4. Clemson looks like a team that could see a return to national prominence after a down year (by their standards) in 2021. The Tigers come in at No. 5.

Despite all of the turnover at head coach, on the coaching staff, at quarterback, and on defense, the Oklahoma Sooners sit at No. 4 in USA TODAY Sports updated power rankings after spring ball.

Sometimes change is good even during an era of success. Lincoln Riley won 55 games in five seasons, but his departure created an opportunity to fix the culture of a program that was on a downward trajectory. The arrival of former Sooners defensive coordinator Brent Venables might seem like a step back, especially after the program sustained significant losses in the transfer portal. However, Venables brings a needed emphasis on physical play on both sides of the ball that was lacking. Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel will be the starter at quarterback with Caleb Williams joining Riley at Southern California. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby arrives from Mississippi and will rely more on the running game if the offensive line can do its part. On defense, Venables was aggressive in going into the portal to fill needs on the line and secondary. Holdover lineman Jalen Redmond and defensive back Woodi Washington should be among the players in the Big 12. OU didn’t see its run of six consecutive conference titles end because of a lack of talent. This is still the favorite in the league. — Erick Smith, USA TODAY Sports

As successful as Riley was at Oklahoma, he couldn’t push the Sooners over the top. Struggles in the College Football Playoff and multiple conference losses in his final two seasons at the helm made getting into the Big 12 championship game a challenge. They made it in 2020 with a lot of help from the league but failed to reach the title game in 2021 for the first time since the game was reinstituted in 2017.

The hiring of Brent Venables was the perfect response to the storm that was Riley’s departure. Someone with a ton of energy, that had a passion for the program, and who had success on the field and on the recruiting trail against the SEC. With his success as coordinator, Venables was the perfect person at the perfect time to lead the Oklahoma Sooners into the SEC.

While there may be lingering frustration over the way Riley left Oklahoma back in November, the program is in good hands with Venables at the helm.

Noticeable are the absences of the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans. Smith isn’t buying the hype coming out of Austin or Los Angeles after the two programs combined for nine wins in 2021.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a favorable schedule in 2022 and an experienced hand at the helm of their offense. Winning the Big 12 and getting back to the College Football Playoff isn’t outside the realm of possibility but teams like Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Texas won’t make it easy. The Big 12 is arguably as deep as it’s been in the last several years and a handful of teams could become legitimate contenders for the conference title.

Let’s take a look at the latest USA TODAY Sports power rankings.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 1

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 2

Oklahoma Sooners

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after scoring a touchdown during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 5

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Previous Ranking: 4

Utah Utes

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes redshirt freshman quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs for first down in the second half at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 7

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 8

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 5

BYU Cougars

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 13

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: NR

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 21, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) tackles Penn State Nittany Lions running back Devyn Ford (28) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 10

Baylor Bears

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 14

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 9

Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium. Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Ranking: 18

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers football’s Leo Chenal (5) tackles NorthwesternÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Malik Washington (6) during their game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game 35-7. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Previous Ranking: 11

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 12

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) hurdles Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Joe Lusardi (37) during the second quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Previous Ranking: 15

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed makes a catch against Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods during the first half of the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Ranking: 17

Houston Cougars

Sep 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) runs between Rice Owls defensive back George Nyakwol (20) and defensive end Trey Schuman (7) in the second half at Rice Stadium. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 16

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) gives a thumbs up before a play during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 20

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman receives the Outback Bowl Trophy after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 19

Pittsburgh Panthers

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the sideline against the Michigan State Spartans in the first quarter during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: NR

Kentucky Wildcats

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops poses with players for photos around the GovernorÕs Cup after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 24

UCLA Bruins

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) drops back to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 22

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 20, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel talks with offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) during the first half against the South Alabama Jaguars at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: NR

