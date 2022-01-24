Where did Oklahoma Sooners fall on NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper’s positional top 10?

The NFL just finished a fantastic weekend of divisional-round play, culminating with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills fantastic overtime game on Sunday night. With just three games left in the NFL season (conference championship games and the Super Bowl), draft season is just around the corner and several Oklahoma Sooners figure to hear their names called in the seven-round player selection weekend at the end of April.

Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey are the players being projected the highest. Recent mock drafts have them going in the top 50, which would land them in the second round. While most will be selected in rounds four through seven, the Sooners could have as many as 11 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Mel Kiper, an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, recently released his latest round one mock draft but also included his top 10 at each position and several Oklahoma Sooners found their way onto those positional top 10’s.

Jeremiah Hall was the highest-rated player at his position, coming in as the No. 1 fullback/h-back according to Mel Kiper. Missing the top 10 at their positions were Michael Woods, Tyrese Robinson, Isaiah Thomas, Brian Asamoah, and Delarrin Turner-Yell, though it’s very early in the draft process and with a strong Senior Bowl for those participating, Pro Days, and the NFL Draft Combine, those guys could work their way up NFL team draft boards before it’s all said and done.

Listed below are each of the players that made Mel Kiper’s positional top 10.

Kennedy Brooks, Running Back: Positional Rank - 10b

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at the 2021 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Hall, Fullback/H-Back: Positional Rank - 1

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marquis Hayes, Guard: Positional Rank - 8

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (54) in action during the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle: Positional Rank - 6

Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (8) hits Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Nik Bonitto, Outside Linebacker: Positional Rank - 10b

Oct 24, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (bottom) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) tackle TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Brkic, Kicker: Positional Rank - 10b

Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Gabe Brkic (47) kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

