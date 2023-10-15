Where did Notre Dame land in college football polls after beat down of USC?

After Notre Dame's 48-20 demolition of unbeaten and then No. 10-ranked Southern California Saturday night, the Irish climbed from No. 21 to No. 18 in the USA Today College Football Coaches poll and rose to No. 15 from No. 21 in the Associated Press poll.

Southern Cal fell to No. 16 in the coaches poll and No. 18 in the AP poll.

Unbeaten Georgia (7-0), Michigan (7-0) and Ohio State (6-0) remain both polls' 1-2-3 picks. Georgia got 43 first-place votes in the AP poll to Michigan's 16 and the Bulldogs got 58 first-place votes to Michigan's four in the Coaches poll.

Ohio State handed Notre Dame (6-2) its first loss on September 23, a 17-14 decision. Last week's opponent, Louisville, which beat the Irish, 33-20, fell from No. 15 to No. 21 in the Coaches polls and from No. 14 to No. 21 in the AP poll. The Cardinals dropped a 38-21 decision to unranked Pittsburgh on Saturday.

After this week's bye, Notre Dame has a date with Pittsburgh (2-4) at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 28 (3:30 p.m./NBC).

Notre Dame's Nov. 4 opponent, Clemson (4-2), is receiving votes in both polls.

