Where did Nebraska land in the preseason Big Ten football poll ?
For the 12th straight year, Cleveland.com has released the results of its preseason Big Ten football poll. Ohio State has been selected to win the Big Ten conference overall for the third straight year and is the first unanimous preseason favorite to win the conference championship since 2015. In the west, Wisconsin is the overwhelming favorite taking 31 of the 36 first-place votes, with Iowa and Minnesota each earning several votes.
Since Cleveland.com started its preseason Big Ten football poll in 2011, the Big Ten writers have only selected the correct preseason winners three times (2017, 2018, 2020). The publication was forced to take on the responsibility for organizing the poll after the Big Ten conference dropped the preseason poll 12 years ago. The voters comprise a “panel included beat writers from 13 of 14 Big Ten teams and some who cover the entire league or have a national perspective.”
Where has Nebraska been selected to finish in the Big Ten in 2022? Scroll below and find out.
WEST - 1. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes)
Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
2. Iowa (3)
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
3. Minnesota (2)
Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
4. Purdue
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
5. Nebraska
Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
6. Illinois
Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
7. Northwestern
Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)
EAST - Ohio State (36 first-place votes)
Ohio State Buckeyes helmets (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
2. Michigan
Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
3. Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
4. Michigan State
Michigan State Spartans (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)
5. Maryland
Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
6. Rutgers
Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)
7. Indiana
Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)
