Where did Nebraska land in the final 2024 recruiting class rankings
The final recruiting rankings for the class of 2024 were released earlier this week. 247Sports issued the final rankings on Monday after the 2024 cycle received its final adjustment.
Georgia remains in the top spot, the first time the Bulldogs clinched the No. 1 ranking since 2020. The two big conferences, the Big Ten and the SEC dominate the overall list, with 20 of the top 25 teams coming from the two leagues.
Nebraska’s 2024 class continues to have an impressive showing on the final list. The class is led by five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, in-state tight end Carter Nelson and four-star offensive tackle Grant Brix.
You can find the entire 247Sports final class of 2024 rankings below.