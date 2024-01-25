Where did Nebraska land in the final 2024 recruiting class rankings

The final recruiting rankings for the class of 2024 were released earlier this week. 247Sports issued the final rankings on Monday after the 2024 cycle received its final adjustment.

Georgia remains in the top spot, the first time the Bulldogs clinched the No. 1 ranking since 2020. The two big conferences, the Big Ten and the SEC dominate the overall list, with 20 of the top 25 teams coming from the two leagues.

Nebraska’s 2024 class continues to have an impressive showing on the final list. The class is led by five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, in-state tight end Carter Nelson and four-star offensive tackle Grant Brix.

You can find the entire 247Sports final class of 2024 rankings below.

Kentucky - 21 Commits

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri - 21 Commits

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech - 21 Commits

Wisconsin - 22 Commits

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Ole Miss - 21 Commits

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina - 16 Commits

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Texas A&M - 16 Commits

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska - 29 Commits

(Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

USC - 20 Commits

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan - 27 Commits

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Florida - 19 Commits

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State - 25 Commits

Penn State Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee - 21 Commits

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson - 22 Commits

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tosses his helmet to a manager after the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State - 22 Commits

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame - 23 Commits

Notre Dame Helmet (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Oklahoma - 28 Commits

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn - 21 Commits

Auburn Helmet (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

LSU - 29 Commits

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon - 26 Commits

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Texas - 22 Commits

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Miami - 27 Commits

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State - 22 Commits

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama - 26 Commits

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia - 28 Commits

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire