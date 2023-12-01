Where did we miss the boat on Texas Tech football this season? | Williams

Each week, we take reader questions for our Texas Tech football Q&A, and we got more than we had space to answer after the Red Raiders' 57-7 loss at Texas in the regular-season finale. We'll devote this column space to addressing some more of those questions.

Q: With the high expectations going into the year, obviously the team didn’t live up to the expectations, what did we learn? Where did we miss the boat? Where do we go from here?

DW: I think Texas Tech learned you win games on the field, not on paper. Even among college football people regionally and nationally, there was a belief the Red Raiders could pick up where they left off with so many key players returning from an eight-win team. You still have to earn it every day.

You were reminded of the regression concept. Last year, going 6 for 8 on fourth down was essential to beating Texas. No close game this year was so dramatically impacted. Timely stops in the red zone late in games last year was vital in Tech's beating Houston, Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma in one-score games. There weren't as many of those stops this year, not four wins' worth.

While the stats say Tech played solid defense, that unit gave up long scoring drives in fourth quarters with games on the line — against Wyoming, Oregon, West Virginia and Kansas State.

I think the offense missed the wild-card element Donovan Smith provided, and even though Tahj Brooks was fantastic, I think Tech felt the loss of SaRodorick Thompson.

Where did the Red Raiders miss the boat? By not making it to the Big 12 championship game when they had their best opportunity in years. Oklahoma State's not much more talented than Tech. The Cowboys, even with bad losses against South Alabama and Central Florida, made it happen.

Where do the Red Raiders go from here? To talent acquisition and player development. They need to do well at both. Tech loses more than half its starters on defense, Myles Price and probably Brooks on offense, one of the nation's best punters and at least a couple of offensive linemen.

Q: What has been the biggest factor as to why this passing offense hasn’t executed to expectations this year?

DW: In order, injury to Tyler Shough, injury compromising the effectiveness of Behren Morton, no receiver asserting himself as a lead dog. Maybe no receiver was lead-dog caliber, but I would have expected Jerand Bradley or Myles Price to put up numbers better than last year.

We saw J.J. Sparkman make impressive touchdown catches the past couple of years against Mississippi State and TCU, and Loic Fouonji showed he was capable of playmaking two years ago at Texas and last year against Mississippi. Those should have been launching points, but haven't been.

Q: Does the team intentionally arrive to away games later than most others in the country? If so, is there a reason or is it just a part of the game day routine?

DW: To my knowledge, Texas Tech's routine is the norm among most major-college teams. The day before a game, the Red Raiders typically travel around or shortly after the noon hour and arrive by mid-afternoon. On game day, they usually get to the stadium about two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. Both are pretty common.

If memory serves, Spike Dykes occasionally traveled the team the day of the game on short trips like SMU, TCU or New Mexico. He thought players sleeping in their own beds the night before had its benefits. Get up, fly in, go to the stadium and play.

Q: Kliff Kingsbury OC & assistant head coach.

DW: At Texas Tech? I don't see it happening.

Q: With all the discussion about future Texas Tech schedules this week, what is going to happen to the Texas Tech-Arizona game in 2034, now that Arizona is coming into the Big 12?

DW: It'll probably get dropped with neither side owing the other anything because of the unusual circumstance. Tech higher-ups tell me they won't play a non-conference game between conference opponents 11 years from now.

When I asked Kirby Hocutt about it a few days ago, he said this: "Obviously, that (Tech-Arizona game) will change now with them becoming a part of the Big 12 Conference. That's still out there and something that needs to be addressed in the coming years.

"There will be a couple of non-conference games next year between Big 12 schools that will not be a Big 12 conference game, but being out in 2034, that's too far out there, so that would not be the case."

Q: Where do you expect Tech to go bowling?

DW: Based on intel this week, my prediction is the Independence Bowl. Degree of confidence? 60 percent.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders finished the regular season 6-6, a disappointment after much the same cast of players went 8-5 with a Texas Bowl victory last season. Tech is expected to receive another bowl invitation on Sunday.

