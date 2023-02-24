Where did Matt Nagy’s offense rank last time he was Chiefs offensive coordinator?
The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator once again.
Nagy last served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator during the 2017 NFL season before leaving to coach the Chicago Bears in 2018. In Kansas City in 2017, Nagy coached Alex Smith to the best season of his NFL career. The Chiefs had what the NFL considered a top 5 offense that year, and Patrick Mahomes took things to new heights after taking over for Smith in 2018.
Here’s a look back at where Nagy’s 2017 offense ranked in specific categories with stats via Pro Football Reference:
Points scored
Total: 415
Rank: 6th
Total Yards:
Total: 6,007
Rank: 5th
Passing Yards:
Total: 4,104
Rank: 7th
Rushing Yards:
Total: 1,903
Rank: 10th
Passing Touchdowns:
Total: 26
Rank: 10th
Rushing Touchdowns:
Total: 12
Rank: 15th
Turnovers Lost
Total: 11
Rank: 1st
First downs:
Total: 322
Rank: 10th
Third downs
Percentage: 39.2
Rank: 14th
Fourth downs:
Percentage: 30.0
Rank: 28th
Red zone:
Percentage: 42.0
Rank: 29th
Percentage of drives ending in scores:
Percentage: 44.9
Rank: 3rd