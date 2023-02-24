Where did Matt Nagy’s offense rank last time he was Chiefs offensive coordinator?

The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator once again.

Nagy last served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator during the 2017 NFL season before leaving to coach the Chicago Bears in 2018. In Kansas City in 2017, Nagy coached Alex Smith to the best season of his NFL career. The Chiefs had what the NFL considered a top 5 offense that year, and Patrick Mahomes took things to new heights after taking over for Smith in 2018.

Here’s a look back at where Nagy’s 2017 offense ranked in specific categories with stats via Pro Football Reference:

Points scored

Total: 415

Rank: 6th

Total Yards:

Total: 6,007

Rank: 5th

Passing Yards:

Total: 4,104

Rank: 7th

Rushing Yards:

Total: 1,903

Rank: 10th

Passing Touchdowns:

Total: 26

Rank: 10th

Rushing Touchdowns:

Total: 12

Rank: 15th

Turnovers Lost

Total: 11

Rank: 1st

First downs:

Total: 322

Rank: 10th

Third downs

Percentage: 39.2

Rank: 14th

Fourth downs:

Percentage: 30.0

Rank: 28th

Red zone:

Percentage: 42.0

Rank: 29th

Percentage of drives ending in scores:

Percentage: 44.9

Rank: 3rd

