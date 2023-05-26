Where did Marcus Mariota land in a ranking of all 32 NFL backup quarterbacks?

A good backup quarterback is crucial for long-term success in the NFL, and the Eagles know better than most after Nick Foles led the organization to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots in 2018.

Philadelphia had one of the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two years, with Gardner Minshew looking solid in relief of Jalen Hurts in 2021 and 2022.

The MMQB released their initial 2023 backup quarterback rankings for all 32 NFL teams, and Marcus Mariota landed at No. 11.

11: Marcus Mariota, Eagles

Mariota returned to the backup life after failing to ignite the Falcons’ passing game last season. The 2015 No. 2 pick might be an ideal backup for Jalen Hurts, given the two have similar traits as mobile quarterbacks. Mariota has started 74 games and has a career completion percentage of 62.6.

PJ Walker (Bears), Mike White (Dolphins), Tyler Huntley (Ravens), San Darnold (49ers), and Cooper Rush (Cowboys) rounded out the back half of the top 10.

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was No. 1 on the list, while former Eagles backup Gardner Minshew landed at No. 3 with the Colts.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire