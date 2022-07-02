Where did Jonathan Taylor rank among most elusive RBs in 2021?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor enjoyed an incredible season during the 2021 campaign, bursting onto the second as the league’s best rusher.

Part of the reason Taylor was so successful was due to his ability to force missed tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor’s 66 forced missed tackles were the most in the NFL in 2021.

But as Pro Football Focus went back to rank the most elusive running backs in the league, Taylor came in at No. 15 overall, getting knocked a bit due to his high volume.

Here’s what they said about Taylor’s ranking on the list:

15. JONATHAN TAYLOR, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Missed Tackles Forced per Attempt: 0.199 | Missed Tackles Forced: 66 It’s to absolutely nobody’s surprise that Taylor was the best NFL running back last season. He leads the list in just about every category. The Colts’ back earned the third-highest grade (90.0) and recorded the most missed tackles forced (66), attempts (332), yards (1,811), yards after contact (1,272), touchdowns (18) and first downs (106). Obviously, his forced missed tackle total comes with a high number of carries, but he still averaged a missed tackle about every five attempts.

Taylor’s ability to work through contact is one of his many elite traits. According to Pro Football Focus, his 1,272 yards after contact were more than the total rushing yards of every running back outside of Joe Mixon.

His 3.83 yards after contact per attempt also were the third-most of any running back with at least 100 carries.

It should be a fun season to see Taylor go for the rushing crown once again as he enters the prime of his career.

