Where did Jalen Hurts go to college? Why Oklahoma QB won't pick Sooners, Alabama on 'SNF'

Former Oklahoma football quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are set to face off against the Dolphins in the NFL's Week 7 edition of "Sunday Night Football."

NBC's broadcast of the highly anticipated matchup of cross-conference matchup — which will also pit Hurts against his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa — will allow Hurts the opportunity to put to bed, once and for all, where he went to college. That's because the "SNF" broadcast allows starters on both teams to say where they played prior to the NFL, whether that be in college, high school or another option.

Hurts' collegiate allegiance has created heated discussions between Sooners and Crimson Tide fans. Both make claims to him, with Alabama faithful saying he played the majority of his college career in Tuscaloosa on three straight College Football Playoff teams. Oklahoma has countered by saying his best statistical season was with the Sooners in 2019, when he drastically improved his NFL draft stock under former coach Lincoln Riley.

Despite that debate, Hurts is unlikely to choose either Oklahoma or Alabama on Sunday. In fact, he has already chosen not to settle that debate, as he demonstrated on "SNF" in 2022. Regardless, here's a look back at Hurts' college career (and why he won't pick the Sooners or Crimson Tide when his name is called on Sunday):

Where did Jalen Hurts go to college?

The simple answer is both Oklahoma and Alabama.

Hurts has made sure to rep both the Sooners and Crimson Tide following his post-college playing days, showing off gear from Tuscaloosa and Norman. At no time was that more evident than on his Oct. 3, 2022 appearance on the "ManningCast," which showed a portrait of him playing at both Oklahoma and Alabama:

Jalen Hurts has a painting of his Oklahoma self patting his Alabama self on the helmet. pic.twitter.com/PxubfwTXXa — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) October 4, 2022

Before then, Hurts created something of a stir at the 2020 Senior Bowl when it was surmised he would wear a split Oklahoma-Alabama helmet (though he ultimately went with the Sooners headgear). He did, however, take time to reunite with Tide coach Nick Saban, who famously suggested to Hurts that he finish his college career at Oklahoma:

As far as the Eagles and NFL are concerned, Hurts went to Oklahoma. It should also be noted commissioner Roger Goodell said "Jalen Hurts, quarterback, Oklahoma" when announcing the Eagles' second-round selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. That said, Hurts has made sure to let everyone know he claims both the Sooners and the Crimson Tide:

I went to Alabama too pic.twitter.com/jUNTcMfR2u — @Draft_Dreamer (@Draft_Dreamer) October 3, 2022

It seems Oklahoma and Alabama (at least temporarily) put aside any disputes over Hurts for the Eagles' Super Bowl 57 meeting with the Chiefs. Their respective social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted nearly identical posts in support of the quarterback ahead of the big game, even using each other's hashtag: #BuiltByBama from Oklahoma, and #OUDNA from Alabama:

"It's not about where you came from, it's about where you're 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜."



From two Crimson schools, good luck in the Super Bowl @JalenHurts! #OUDNA x #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/P7GYJwQkZw — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 11, 2023

Hurts in May also returned to Norman get his master's degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma, where he was also presented with his O ring:

“I’m not where I am," Hurts said, "if it wasn’t for this university.”

Jalen Hurts high school

Hurts, of course, won't pick Oklahoma or Alabama on "Sunday Night Football." As he demonstrated on "SNF" in Week 6 in 2022, he instead will announce Channelview High School, in Houston. There, Hurts made a name for himself as one of the top quarterbacks — and powerlifters — in the country.

According to his 247Sports Composite recuriting profile, Hurts was considered the No. 175 player in the country, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 25 overall player in the state of Texas. According to his former Rolltide.com bio, Hurts threw for 2,384 yards and 26 touchdown passes while rushing for 1,391 yards and 25 scores as a senior in 2015.

Jalen Hurts Oklahoma stats (2019)

Passing: 237 of 340 passing (69.7%) for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions

Rushing: 233 rushes for 1,298 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and 20 touchdowns

Receiving: Two catches for 25 yards and one touchdown

Hurts went 12-2 as starter for Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to a Big 12 championship and No. 4 ranking in the final CFP poll. His college career ended vs. Joe Burrow and top-ranked LSU in a 63-28 Peach Bowl semifinal loss. But Hurts further solidified himself as an NFL draft prospect under Riley while finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Burrow.

Jalen Hurts Alabama stats (2016-18)

Passing: 445 of 707 (62.9%) for 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns to 12 interceptions

Rushing: 381 rushes for 1,976 yards (5.2 ypa) and 23 touchdowns

Receiving: Three receptions for 15 yards

Hurts went 26-2 as a starter at Alabama. As a freshman in 2016, he led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff, where they ultimately lost to Deshaun Watson and No. 2 Clemson. He again led Alabama to the CFP in 2017, but was ultimately benched at the half for Tagovailoa in the national title game vs. Georgia in a 26-23 overtime victory.

Hurts lost his starting status in 2018, but had one last shining moment for the Crimson Tide in the 2018 SEC championship game vs. Georgia: In the same stadium he was benched the year prior, he came on in place of an injured Tagovailoa and led them back from a 28-21 fourth-quarter deficit to win the conference title game, 35-28.

