Where did the Iowa Hawkeyes’ class rank nationally across every recruiting service?

Now that the early signing period has come and gone, the Iowa Hawkeyes have inked their 2024 class in large part.

There might be a final name or two to add to the Hawkeyes’ current list of 21 signees in the spring, but, for now, Iowa’s 2024 class is more or less in tow.

After months and in many cases years of time-consuming, hard-fought recruitments, these 21 players are officially Iowa Hawkeyes.

In all, Iowa welcomed in four defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two running backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends, one quarterback and one punter.

The class is comprised of players from both the United States and Australia and from 10 different states. The state of Iowa produced the most 2024 Hawkeye signees with seven, while four come via Illinois.

A pair of Iowa signees hail from Florida. Then, there’s one Hawkeye signee apiece from Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Texas.

“Just overall feel really good about the class. Appreciate everybody’s hard work. Everybody on campus. Not just in the department, but faculty members, everybody that helps make the cause well.

“Our fans add a lot to it. Players come to games here. They’re extremely impressed being in Kinnick and seeing the fan support that we receive. So that’s important for us. It’s really just a team effort, quite frankly , so we’re really appreciative of that. Most appreciative of the recruits and their families just demonstrating their confidence in us and our program. So, excited to get them here, whenever that time may be,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 signees.

With the early signing period in the rearview, let’s take a look at how Iowa’s class stacks up nationally according to the major recruiting services.

ESPN

National Ranking: No. 35

Big Ten Class Ranking: No. 9

Top Offensive Commit: G Cody Fox

Top Defensive Commit: LB Preston Ries

247Sports

National Ranking: No. 34

Big Ten Class Ranking: No. 9

Top Offensive Signee: LB Derek Weisskopf

Top Defensive Signee: TE Gavin Hoffman

Rivals

National Ranking: No. 32

Big Ten Class Ranking: No. 6

Top Offensive Signees: OL Cody Fox, OL William Nolan

Top Defensive Signees: ATH Derek Weisskopf, DB Rashad Godfrey Jr., DE Joseph Anderson, OLB Cam Buffington

On3

National Ranking: No. 29

Big Ten Class Ranking: No. 8

Top Offensive Commit: OT Will Nolan

Top Defensive Commit: LB Derek Weisskopf

Takeaways

National pundits seem to agree that the Hawkeyes’ 2024 signing class is either just inside the country’s top 30 classes or just outside it. In the new-look Big Ten with USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington joining, that has the Hawkeyes smack dab in the middle of the pack of the Big Ten recruiting rankings.

Across the board, offensive linemen Cody Fox and William Nolan are regarded as two of the prized signees in this class for the Hawkeyes. Tight end Gavin Hoffman is another name to be excited about. Defensively, linebackers Cam Buffington, Preston Ries and Derek Weisskopf all generated some buzz.

In typical Iowa fashion, there aren’t consensus blue-chip recruits for the Hawkeyes. Though not collectively, the respective recruiting services do like individual players as blue-chip signees in various instances. It’s a very good class that the Hawkeye coaches will have every opportunity to develop into a great class down the road.

Offensive line being considered a position of strength in this signing class should be a welcome sight for Iowa fans after several seasons of lackluster play up front, too.

