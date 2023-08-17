Where did Greg Schiano rank among the Big Ten’s coaches?

Mike Farrell unveiled his power rankings of the head coaches in the Big Ten, with Rutgers football head coach being in the bottom half of the list.

Farrell has Schiano at No. 11 in the ‘Big 10 Coach Rankings.’ Schiano is one spot behind Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and two spots behind Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.

Best known as the long-tenured national recruiting writer for Rivals, Farrell now has his own media platform: ‘Mike Farrell Sports.’

This is an important fourth season for Schiano att Rutgers, as he looks tto rebuild the program and start consistently getting to bowl games. In a recent interview with NBC Sports reporter Kathryn Tappen, Schiano said he believes that the program is getting close to turning the corner.

Farrell wasn’t as optimistic in his analysis:

“Schiano has his moments at Rutgers his first time around but it’s been rough in round two.”

Farrell ranked Luke Fickell (Wisconsin) and Matt Rhule (Nebraska) as fourth and fifth respectively in his rankings. Fickell and Rhule were both off-season hires and have never coached a game with their new programs.

Neither has ever coached a game in the Big Ten either (although Fickell was a long-time Ohio State assistant coach).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire