Where did Georgia football's Carson Beck's sizzling start vs. Kentucky rank for Bulldogs?

Carson Beck couldn’t have started much better for Georgia football Saturday night.

The fourth-year junior completed his first 13 passes for 158 yards against Kentucky.

It was the most completions to start a game for Georgia since 1998, when Quincy Carter had 15 in a row against LSU.

Carter holds the Georgia record with Eric Zeier, who completed his first 15 against Georgia Tech in 1993. Aaron Murray completed his first 12 in 2012 against Vanderbilt.

Beck completed passes to six different Bulldogs in the first quarter alone — three to Brock Bowers and two each to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Rara Thomas and Daijun Edwards, as well as and one each to Oscar Delp and Dominic Lovett.

Beck threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter of 40 yards to Rosemy-Jacksaint and 15 yards to Thomas.

Beck finally had an incompletion with 12:49 left in the first half on a pass intended for Arian Smith.

A pass with 14:19 to go in the second quarter seemed to end the hot streak when big Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker knocked down a throw at the line of scrimmage, but an unnecessary roughness penalty kept the drive alive and wiped out the incompletion.

Georgia led 21-0 in the third quarter after Beck's third touchdown pass of the game, a 5-yarder to Delp.

