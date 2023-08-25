Where did former Alabama players transfer this offseason?

There has been a lot of turnover among Alabama’s roster in recent years as a result of the transfer portal. Since the conclusion of the 2022 season, Alabama has seen 18 scholarship players enter the transfer portal. 17 out of the 18 scholarship players that transferred have found a home.

The majority of the players that entered the portal were backups. However, there were a few starters among the group. Needless to say, it was quite interesting to see where each of the transfers ended up. A handful of the transfers found homes at other SEC programs. Others found homes at other major programs across the nation.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at where each of the former Alabama football players transferred this offseason.

Javion Cohen

Transfer destination: Miami (FL)

This was one of the more surprising additions to the transfer portal. Javion Cohen made 24 starts in three seasons at Alabama. In 2022, he made 10 starts at guard. He was one of the more physically imposing linemen that Alabama had on the roster. Cohen thrived at run blocking but was sometimes a liability in pass protection. Now, the Alabama native will look to earn a starting role in Coral Gables for the 2023 season.

Transfer destination: TCU

I think that it is fair to say that every Alabama fan and coach wanted to see Trey Sanders succeed. However, it was not going to be at Alabama. After a series of injuries, it was clear that Sanders was going to have to earn a starting role elsewhere. The Florida native transferred to TCU this offseason. The Horned Frogs reached the College Football Playoff last season, so it seems to be a good fit for Sanders. There is a strong chance that Sanders will see the field during his final season in Fort Worth.

Transfer destination: TCU

Like Sanders, JoJo Earle also chose to transfer to TCU this offseason. This move made some sense as Earle is originally from Aledo, Texas. Earle saw some playing time after returning from injury in 2022. He reeled in 12 catches for 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The decision to transfer was likely the best decision for Earle’s future. He should have a lot of opportunities as a junior at TCU.

Tommy Brockermeyer

Transfer destination: TCU

Tommy Brockermeyer was one of three Alabama players to transfer to TCU this offseason. Interestingly, Tommy chose to transfer to play close to home, His twin brother, James, chose to stay at Alabama. Brockermeyer was a five-star coming out of high school but never panned out in Tuscaloosa. He played offensive tackle behind the likes of JC Latham, Tyler Steen, and Evan Neal. The moves makes sense for Brockermeyer as he will likely be a Day 1 starter for the Horned Frogs.

Transfer destination: Oregon

Traeshon Holden was a starter for the Crimson Tide in 2022. The Florida native hauled in 25 receptions for 331 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Holden was sometimes a reliable option for quarterback Bryce Young. Other times he struggled to create enough separation and often dropped passes. Holden was somewhat of a surprising addition to the transfer portal given the fact that he played a lot during his junior season. Nonetheless, he will be spending his senior season in Eugene.

Khyree Jackson

Transfer destination: Oregon

There was a lot of buzz surrounding Khyree Jackson coming out of junior college. He was expected to play a key role in Alabama’s secondary. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition for the Maryland native. Jackson played in 21 games in two seasons for the Crimson Tide. In 2022, Jackson made one start and it came against Texas in Week 2. Jackson will spend his final season in Eugene playing on former Alabama assistant Tosh Lupoi’s defense.

Aaron Anderson

Transfer destination: LSU

Aaron Anderson received a lot of praise during the spring before his freshman season. However, Anderson suffered a knee injury prior to the start of the season that sidelined him for several months. He did not record any stats during his lone season in Tuscaloosa. Anderson’s deicison to transfer to LSU was no surprise. He was committed to the Tigers for 10 months before backing off of his pledge and signing with Alabama.

Tyler Harrell

Transfer destination: Miami (FL)

I think it is safe to say that everyone was excited to see Tyler Harrell transfer from Louisville to Alabama in 2022. The Florida native was expected to see the field early and often for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Harrell suffered an injury that led to him missing half of the 2022 season. He played in six games totaling two catches for 18 receiving yards. During the offseason, Harrell chose to transfer closer to home to play for Miami (FL). He will be spending his sixth and final season in Coral Gables.

Damieon George

Transfer destination: Florida

Damieon George made three starts for Alabama in three seasons. Prior to the 2022 season, many viewed George as the starting tackle. Things changed when Alabama added Tyler Steen through the transfer portal. After that, there was not much competition leading into the season as Steen cemented the starting role during fall camp. George’s decision to transfer was expected considering he would have likely been a backup in 2023. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Florida.

Amari Kight

Transfer destination: UCF

Amari Kight spent four seasons at Alabama. He played in 22 total games. The Alabama native was a reserve offensive tackle during his time at the Capstone. Kight played in a career-high 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2022. He was expected to compete for the starting tackle spot prior to transferring to UCF this offseason.

Jahquez Robinson

Transfer destination: Colorado

Jahquez Robinson was seen as a potential option to start at STAR for the 2023 season. That soon changed when Robinson entered the transfer portal, however. A key reason for Robinson’s decision to transfer was a result of Colorado hiring former Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly. The two had a close relationship during Robinson’s recruiting process as well as during his time at Alabama. That was one of the main reasons why Robinson chose to transfer to Colorado.

Tre'Quon Fegans

Transfer destination: USC

Tre’Quon Fegans entered the transfer portal after one season at Alabama. He did not record any stats and received a redshirt year as a freshman. Fegans visited several schools prior to committing to the Trojans. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at USC.

Demouy Kennedy

Transfer Destination: Colorado

Demouy Kennedy was recruited as a linebacker by the Alabama coaching staff but was used primarily as a special teams player. Kennedy spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He recorded eight tackles in 24 games. In 2022, the expectation was that Kennedy would play a lot. A season-ending injury in Week 5 caused Kennedy to miss out on the opportunity. In the offseason, he chose to reunite with former Alabama teammate Jahquez Robinson at Colorado.

Transfer destination: Florida Atlantic

Elijah Brown spent one season at Alabama. He did not see action as a freshman. Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Brown chose to transfer to Florida Atlantic. He will be a part of an offense led by Nebraska transfer Casey Thompson. Brown should be able to develop into a promising tight end in Boca Raton.

Tanner Bowles

Transfer destination: Kentucky

Tanner Bowles, a Kentucky native, spent four seasons at Alabama. He played in 19 games. Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Bowles chose to transfer closer to home to play for Kentucky. He will likely see a lot of playing time along the Wildcats offensive line.

Christian Leary

Transfer destination: Georgia Tech

One of the more explosive players that transferred this offseason was Christian Leary. The Florida native played sparingly for the Crimson Tide in two seasons. The lone touchdown of his Alabama career came against Arkansas in 2021. Leary was not used like he should have been in Bill O’Brien’s offense. As a result, he entered the transfer portal. Originally, he committed to UCF but eventually flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech. He will be a part of the Yellowjackets squad led by former Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key.

Braylen Ingraham

Transfer destination: Syracuse

After sitting out the 2022 season, Braylen Ingraham entered the transfer portal. He chose to transfer to Syracuse. In three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ingraham played in three games and recorded two tackles. Ingraham is expected to be a starter for the Orange in 2023.

