Where did Fletcher Cox land in a ranking of the best defensive players in Eagles history?

Fletcher Cox, an Eagles legend, will undoubtedly land a spot in Philadelphia’s Ring of Honor, and his numbers warrant a look from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well.

Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia recently ranked the top ten defenders in franchise history, and the former Mississippi State star landed in the top five.

5. Fletcher Cox: Along with Reggie White, one of only two Eagles defensive players to make six straight Pro Bowls. In his prime, Cox was a ferocious interior lineman, who was just as dangerous rushing the passer as playing the run. His 65 sacks – including 7.0 last year, in his 11th season – are 5th-most in Eagles history by any player and 26 ½ more than any other interior lineman. Cox has never missed a game because of injury in 11 seasons, and those 65 sacks since 2012 are second only to Aaron Donald among defensive tackles. Cox was huge in the 2017 Super Bowl season and a 1st-team all-pro the next year. Along with Donald, he’s one of only two active interior linemen that have started in two Super Bowls. Still a good player. But over the last decade, one of the best.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremiah Trotter (10), Troy Vincent (9), Maxie Baughan (8), Bill Bergey (7), and Seth Joyner (6) made up the back half of the top ten.

Eric Allen (4), Reggie White (3), Brian Dawkins (2), and Chuck Bednarik (1) rounded out the top five.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Who are the locks in a crowded CB group to make the Eagles' 53-man roster? 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 24 Quez Watkins Eagles training camp start date announced for rookies and veterans 30 Most Important Eagles of 2023: No. 25 Rashaad Penny WATCH: Eagles' All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson list the top 5 pass rushers in NFL

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire