Where did the Eagles’ Super Bowl roster disappear to?

With Nigel Bradham now gone, there are only eight starters left on the Eagles' roster from their Super Bowl triumph just 24 months ago.

And that number could continue to dwindle, depending on what the Eagles do with Alshon Jeffery, whether Jason Kelce returns for a 10th season and whether Malcolm Jenkins gets a new deal or plays under his current one.

The only other starters from the Super Bowl under contract for 2020 are Zach Ertz, Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson on offense and Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham on defense.

There are three other guys under contract (or who the Eagles hold exclusive negotiating rights for) who played offense or defense in the Super Bowl: Corey Clement, Isaac Seumalo and Derrick Barnett.

And five others played only on special teams in Super Bowl LI vs. the Patriots: Nate Gerry, Jake Elliott, Rasul Douglas, Rick Lovato and Shelton Gibson.

Of the Eagles' eight inactives on Super Bowl Sunday, only Sidney Jones remains under contract.

And of the eight players who finished the year on Injured Reserve, only Carson Wentz is still here.

In all, only 17 players remain under contract with the Eagles of the 61 who finished the 2017 season either on the active roster or Injured Reserve.

The Eagles do have exclusive negotiating rights with their own free agents until the legal tampering period begins on March 16.

But as far as players under contract? Some 72 percent of the Super Bowl roster is gone.

Of those 44 players, 11 are currently free agents, 15 spent 2019 on other teams, 7 formally retired and another 8 haven't announced their retirement but weren't on a roster when 2019 ended, two are in the XFL and one is a restricted free agent.

Interesting to note that the Patriots' figure is similar. They have seven starters remaining under contract -- which doesn't include Tom Brady -- and a total of 16 players left from their 2017 Super Bowl roster.

Here's a quick look at the 61 Eagles who were with the team on Super Bowl Sunday and where they are now:

Under contract for 2020 [15]: Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Malcolm Jenkins, Isaac Seumalo, Derrick Barnett, Nate Gerry, Jake Elliott, Rasul Douglas, Rick Lovato, Carson Wentz.

With other teams at end of 2019 [15]: Stefen Wisniewski [Chiefs], Nick Foles [Jaguars], Mychal Kendricks [Seahawks], Trey Burton [Bears], Mack Hollins [Dolphins], Patrick Robinson [Falcons], Beau Allen [Buccaneers], Jaylen Watkins [Chargers], Najee Goode [Jaguars], Kenjon Barner [Falcons], Marcus Johnson [Colts], Wendell Smallwood [Redskins], Stephen Means [Falcons], Jordan Hicks [Cards] and Joe Walker [Cards].

Unrestricted free agents [11]: Nelson Agholor, Halapouliivaati Vaitai, Vinny Curry, Tim Jernigan, Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rodney McLeod, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nigel Bradham, Nate Sudfeld, Jason Peters.

Retired [7]: Torrey Smith, Brent Celek, Corey Graham, Chris Long, Donnie Jones, Darren Sproles, Chris Maragos

Not with a team at end of 2019 [8]: Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, Chance Warmack, Dannel Ellerbe, Will Beatty, Destiny Vaeao, Caleb Sturgis

Playing in the XFL [2]: Donnel Pumphrey, Elijah Qualls

Restricted free agent [1]: Corey Clement.

Right of first refusal free agent [1]: Shelton Gibson

