Where did Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts land in a Next Gen Stats’ ranking of the 10 most explosive runners of 2022?

NFL.com just released their ranking of the ten most explosive players of 2022, and based on Next Gen Stats, Philadelphia had no players make a list.

After leading the list in 2021, Hurts thankfully regressed, just missing the cut.

You never want a player to regress, but regarding overall rushing totals and usage rates, Hurts was still among the league leaders in touchdowns, but most of his yardage resulted from designed runs.

Hurts took the job from Carson Wentz in 2020 and entered the 2021 NFL season with questions about his accuracy and ability to read NFL defenses.

Under new Head Coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2022, throwing 16 touchdown passes against only nine interceptions and completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards.

One of the NFL’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, Hurts rushed for 784 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and ten touchdowns.

In 2022, he was an All-Pro and the MVP runner-up after leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl appearance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Last season, Hurts exploded for 3,701 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 66.7 QBR. He added 760 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns as well.

Bears quarterback Justin Field is No. 1 on the list followed by the Seahawks Kenneth Walker.

